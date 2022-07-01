ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umpqua, OR

ALUMNI MUSIC SHOWCASE JULY 14TH

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmpqua Community College Performing and Visual Arts is presenting its first Alumni Music Showcase on Thursday July 14th in the...

RIVERBEND LIVE! CONCERT SERIES BEGINS 26TH SEASON FRIDAY

The Riverbend Live! concert series is returning for its 26th season beginning Friday night. Taking place in Winston’s Riverbend Park, this year has expanded to six Friday nights. Concerts feature a variety of genres and will include Latin jazz, blues, soul, a youth theater production, cowboy poetry and western music, and a local artist showcase.
WINSTON, OR
HALF SHELL FEATURES TEXAS ROCK AND ROLL ARTIST

Music on the Half Shell features Texas rock and roll artist Emily Wolfe on Tuesday night. Wolfe started playing guitar at age 5 and has recently released her second album. This is the 30th anniversary season for the series, which takes place at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park. Along with the music, food trucks and other vendors have a number of dinner items available. Those attending can also bring their own meal, along with wine or beer as well. Half Shell concerts continue weekly through August 9th.
ROSEBURG, OR
ROSEBURG HOMETOWN 4TH OF JULY EVENT MONDAY

The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
FIRE CHIEF MONTE BRYAN RETIRES

Fire Chief Monte Bryan retired from the City of Roseburg staff on Thursday, after over 27 years of service that encompasses both the police and fire departments. Bryan said serving as the fire chief since April of last year has been a great learning experience, so retiring now after nearly three decades with the City is bittersweet.
ROSEBURG, OR
Amtrak to restore service from Oregon to Vancouver B.C. earlier than expected

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Amtrak says their train service from cities in Oregon to Vancouver British Columbia Canada will resume in September, months earlier than originally planned. Amtrak declared in May that staffing concerns had forced the Cascades route reopening to be postponed until this December. However, on Friday, Amtrak...
PORTLAND, OR
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 30

OHA report, June 29, 2022 – Cases: 1,944 new, 809,828 total; Deaths: 3 new, 7,807 total; Hospitalized: 402, three, more than Tuesday, June 28, 2022. CHW report, June 29, 2022 – New cases: 18; Active cases: 355; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,859.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
ROSEBURG, OR
LOCAL FIRE OFFICIAL URGES FOURTH OF JULY SAFETY

A local fire official is urging residents to “keep it safe and legal” when using fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. Outgoing Roseburg Fire Chief Monte Bryan said, “The reality is fire danger is still very real”. Even though there has been recent rain, Bryan said, “…we’re still looking at drought conditions coming up and fuels have dried out very quickly. It can give people a false sense of security”.
ROSEBURG, OR
Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
DEL TACO ROSEBURG DESTROYED IN OVERNIGHT FIRE

Del Taco’s Roseburg location was destroyed in an overnight fire early Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said the blaze was reported just after 1:25 a.m. Dispatch received several calls regarding smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
ROSEBURG, OR
Police logs, July 1

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 9:06 a.m., Chappell & Ferry, “subject yelling for 3 hours.”. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 29, 10:50 a.m., 1750 Sherman Ave., Reese Electric, “burglary/stolen vehicle.”. Criminal Trespass. According to an entry on...
FLORENCE, OR
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING NEAR WATERWAY

A transient was cited for littering within 100 yards of a waterway, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 10:40 a.m. the 40-year old was contacted behind the Public Safety Center at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Trash was covering an area about twenty feet by twenty-five feet. The area where the man had his trash pile was about forty feet from the west bank of Deer Creek.
ROSEBURG, OR
DRIVER INJURED IN TUESDAY NIGHT WRECK

The driver was injured in a wreck Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 p.m. a rollover accident was reported in the 14000 block of Old Highway 99 South in the Myrtle Creek area. The 54-year old male occupant was traveling north on the road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

