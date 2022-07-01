ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

ArtsQuest looking for photos of first-responders for 9/11 banner display

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago

Wanted: Photos to honor the Lehigh Valley’s first-responders.

ArtsQuest is looking for submissions from the Valley for its “Our Hometown Heroes — First Responders” banner display, which will part of the annual Patriot Day Celebration on Sept. 11 at the SteelStacks campus.

The banner will honor the Valley’s first responders including police and law enforcement officials, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, emergency medical personnel and paramedics, who currently serve or have served.

Here’s how it works: ArtsQuest will accept submissions from July 1 through July 31. Those participating are asked to share their contact information and include the first responder’s name, hometown, job title and department, for the banner’s debut at the Patriot Day Celebration

Photos need to be high-resolution JPEG, TIFF, BITMAP or a PDF file. Color and black and white photographs are accepted. Hardcopies will be accepted at all Embassy Bank locations or at the Banana Factory, 25 W. 3rd St. in Bethlehem. All hardcopies will be returned promptly at the location in which they were received.

To send online: https://fest.formstack.com/forms/hometown_heroes_first_responders_2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

One dead at popular music festival

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, one person died Sunday afternoon at the Peach Festival at Montage Mountain.   According to the coroner, the individual was found in cardiac arrest.   Onsite medical teams performed CPR, but he was declared dead 30 minutes later.   The death is under investigation by […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Elstein retires from Valley Oral Surgery

Mark P. Elstein, DMD, retired at the end of June from Valley Oral Surgery, a premier provider of oral surgery and dental implants in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. Elstein joined Valley Oral Surgery in September 2020 after practicing privately for over 40 years in Quakertown. He is leaving the practice in the care of Drs. Robert Laski, Jaime Cernansky, and Niral Parikh.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Bethlehem, PA
sanatogapost.com

In Pottstown: A Parade, Festival, Entertainment, and Fireworks

POTTSTOWN PA – Pottstown’s GoFourth! event, its annual series of festivities to observe Independence Day, launches Monday (July 4, 2022) at 10:15 a.m. with a parade that travels west on High Street, beginning from Adams Street and ending at Manatawny Street. It concludes with a sky full of fireworks that blaze away at 9:30 p.m. In between, there’s an abundance of entertainment and activities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

2022 Best of Food & Drink Winners

How does one talk about comfort food at this sweet spot in Bethlehem, Jumbars, without talking about the whole menu? Jumbars Cafe serves breakfast and lunch and is loaded with scratch-made options that will warm your spirits and fill your belly. The customary half-hour wait on the weekends is worth it. Manager Emily Hoffert suggests the grilled cheese on house-made bread with their soup of the day. Or maybe you want the Elvis Waffle, or the savory breakfast strata, or the chicken crêpes. The grilled sticky bun, however, is a must—even if you have to get it to go.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Boulevard, Upper Macungie Township. The global chemical and gas company plans to develop a hydrogen terminal in the Netherlands with...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Artsquest#First Responders#Steelstacks#Tiff#Bitmap#Pdf#Embassy Bank#The Banana Factory#W 3rd St#Tribune Content Agency
sanatogapost.com

Large Crowds Expected at Waltz’s Fireworks Monday

LIMERICK PA – Fireworks will return Monday (July 4, 2022) to the Waltz Golf Farm, 303 W. Ridge Pike, with a food truck area that opens at 6 p.m., entertainment from a live band starting at 7 p.m., and depending on weather and other conditions, its sky display at about 9:45 p.m., according to the family company that’s staged its free-to-the-public show for many years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Kicking off the holiday weekend at Beltzville

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Soaking up the sun at Beltzville State Park near Lehighton is how many people chose to kick off the long holiday weekend. "I'm hanging with a couple friends. We're just enjoying a nice day, a nice friday and Summer just started so we're just trying to start it off right," said Kyla Rodriguez, Bethlehem.
LEHIGHTON, PA
wlvr.org

‘One Earth ReggaeFest’ debuts at SteelStacks

A new, free festival is coming to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. One Earth ReggaeFest will showcase local artists sharing music from across the world at the SteelStacks campus in Bethlehem, with live performances all day long. Michael Frassetto, founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, which organized the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
lehighvalleystyle.com

What to Expect at the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

The Best of the Lehigh Valley Party is back! It’s been a long 3 years since we’ve been able to celebrate with you, but we’re back and excited for you to celebrate with us once again on Thursday, July 21st from 7-10 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown (formerly the Holiday Inn Breinigsville).
ALLENTOWN, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Quirky & Cool: Inside the Nitro Bar

Nothing is more fun than spending time with friends and family, mixing conversation with nostalgia. Adam Cocuzza, creator and co-founder of Nitro Bar in West Reading, creatively blends a little old and a little new, while also honoring a piece of Berks County history. Built in 1913, the building at 416 Penn Avenue was once the West Reading Motor and Hardware Company, a bustling automotive dealership. Years later, it became well-known as A to Z Vacuum. Today, Cocuzza has reawakened the automotive history of the space, incorporating auto-related memorabilia throughout.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Bishop celebrates with Lehighton church

The Most Rev. Alfred A. Schlert, Bishop of the Diocese of Allentown, was the main celebrant at a special Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton. The Mass was held on June 29, the feast day of the parish’s patron saints, Peter and Paul. The Rev. Christopher...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to hold 1st meeting July 6

READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6. The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
READING, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County Fourth Of July Tradition Southampton Days Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — A beloved Bucks County Fourth of July tradition is celebrating 50 years. Southampton Days has been a staple for generations of families. “My favorite thing about the whole fair is seeing a family walk down the midway with like a kid on the dad’s shoulders,” Glenn Roggio, the chairman of Southampton Days, said.  Talk to any Southampton native, and they’ll pretty much tell you the same thing.  “I’ve known nothing else but Southampton Days for the Fourth of July,” Roggio said.   Southampton Days, the community fair that began in 1972 in the lot behind the firehouse, has grown into a...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy