Los Angeles, CA

Why California’s palm trees 'explode into a giant torch' each year

By Ariana Bindman
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year during the apex of wildfire season, California’s most well-known icons erupt into raging balls of hellfire. Over the last decade, there have been numerous accounts of "exploding" palm trees, particularly throughout the Los Angeles, San Diego and Coachella Valley areas. Subsequently, the famous trees, which “go up like Roman...

KTLA

The most mispronounced places in California

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify the pronunciation of Camarillo. California has been a state or territory of three countries in the previous 200 years, and for thousands of years it has been the home of Native Americans, all of which has resulted in a mix of city, county and place names […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
SFGate

$300M for plan to move tracks off crumbling Del Mar bluffs

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — California will provide $300 million to help relocate train tracks along a stretch of eroding seaside cliffs near San Diego, regional transportation officials said. Local governments and the North County Transit District have spent millions buttressing sections of the bluffs in Del Mar that...
DEL MAR, CA
Eater

West Hollywood and Palm Springs Extend Last Call for Alcohol to 4 A.M.

Legislation that permits seven California cities to extend nightlife operations to 4 a.m. has advanced in the state senate as of late June. Those cities include West Hollywood, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, and Coachella. And on Monday, June 27, WeHo’s City Council followed up that approval by adding its own local measure in a 3-2 vote, making it possible to secure a cocktail beyond the traditional 2 a.m. in the standalone city in Los Angeles. The new laws have the potential to significantly shift California’s club and bar culture as Senate Bill 930 makes its final rounds in Sacramento.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The two also talk […]
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

California beach property returned to family nearly 100 years after it was seized from Black owners

Nearly 100 years after the government seized a Black family’s oceanfront property during racial segregation, Southern California officials announced they are returning the property to the living descendants of the family. In the early 1900s, Willa and Charles Bruce bought the oceanfront property to build a resort that could be used by Black people and help them access the shore at a time when they were prevented and restricted. The couple paid a premium for the land, which was priced higher than neighboring lots. Now, Southern California officials have agreed to "right a wrong" by returning the property to the rightful owners. “It is never too late to right a wrong,” said County Supervisor Janice Hahn, who led efforts to return the Manhattan Beach land, reported HuffPost. “Bruce’s Beach was taken nearly a century ago, but it was an injustice inflicted upon not just Willa and Charles Bruce but generations of their descendants who would, almost certainly, be millionaires today if they had been allowed to keep their beachfront property.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Calmatters: California’S Change To Concealed Carry Permits Would Reduce Wide Variations Among Counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That's according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GreenMatters

California’s New Plastic Law Will Actually Hold Manufacturers Accountable

Typically, plastic “bans” do not apply to consumer goods that come packaged in plastic, ranging from potato chips to shampoo; instead, they only concern items such as single-use plastic straws, containers, and cutlery. However, the new California plastic law will actually apply to companies manufacturing plastic-packaged products, making it arguably one of the strictest plastic bans in the nation — if it actually goes into effect, that is.
CALIFORNIA STATE

