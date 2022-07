Everton have announced the signing of defender James Tarkowski early on July 1st with his previous contract at Burnley ending yesterday. The centrehalf is the first Blues signing of the summer transfer window. The player has joined from the Clarets as a free agent after having spent six years with them, and will be wearing the #2 shirt for the Toffees. The 29-year-old has previously worn #5 at Burnley, and #26 at both the Clarets and Brentford before that.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO