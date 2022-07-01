ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas tax increases price at the pump

By Abby Isaacs
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIc9B_0gRu1LWf00

Marylanders woke up this morning to higher gas prices.

Because of a state law that went into effect July 1, overnight, the state gas tax increased 18% to 43 cents.

It adds 7 cents a gallon to the price at the pump.

With prices already high, several state leaders are calling for another tax holiday to bring some relief.

Yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan released a video and statement calling on state leaders to take action, hold a special session and vote for another holiday.

“There is no reason why we cannot come together to provide much-needed relief for the crushing costs of gas burdening Marylanders,” wrote Hogan.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is running for governor, also tried to get another holiday in place to prevent the increase.

However, the leaders of the Maryland House and Senate do not support the idea of a second gas tax holiday, saying the state can't bear the expense, and that it hurts funding for infrastructure like roads, bridges, and other transportation projects.

Besides a second gas tax holiday for Maryland, Franchot has proposed sending out $2,000 emergency survival checks for low-wage earners, essential employees and seniors on fixed income to not only help with the high price of gas but other essentials like rent, prescriptions and high grocery bills.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.79 this week, compared to $3.00 this time last year.

