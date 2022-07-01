ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scalpers are selling Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition for over $300

By Anne-Marie Ostler
Scalpers are charging ridiculous amounts for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition, in some cases upwards of $300.

Since launch, new-gen consoles have been hard to come by, partly due to scalpers hoovering up stock and selling it on at ludicrously high prices. Now, these unsavoury individuals are also causing headaches for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans who want to get their hands on the game's snazzy special edition.

As reported by Nintendo Life , scalpers nabbed the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition when it went on sale for a second time on the American My Nintendo Store . The game, usually priced at $89.99, quickly appeared on eBay for between $250 to $350. Website issues also made it immensely difficult for players to secure a copy of the suped-up version, which Nintendo limited to one per customer.

Many Xenoblade fans took to Twitter to share their frustration. "Buying the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition should be a magical time in the lives of Nintendo JRPG fans, Nintendo has turned it into a nightmare," tweeted one user.

Perhaps Nintendo will learn from this and do a third round of pre-orders to allow fans another chance to secure the special edition, which includes a steelbook, a fancy box featuring art by Masatsugu Saito, and a 250-page hardcover art book.

Originally scheduled to release in September 2022, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will now be with us sooner than expected, on July 29. Last week Nintendo held a Direct presentation dedicated entirely to Monolith Soft's action RPG, giving us what's likely to be our last look at the game before its release later this month.

If you're looking for something to play on Nintendo's console right now, check out our guide to the best Switch games .

