ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PSVR 2 partners with veteran tech firm for eye tracking technology

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

PlayStation VR 2 is recruiting a veteran eye tracking technology company to be its official partner.

That tech company would be Tobii, which announced in a press release on July 1 that it had been selected by Sony to partner for the PSVR 2 headset. Going forward, Tobii will be the sole eye tracking technology partner for the forthcoming new-gen virtual reality headset.

"PlayStation VR2 establishes a new baseline for immersive virtual reality (VR) entertainment and will enable millions of users across the world to experience the power of eye tracking,” said Anand Srivatsa, Tobii CEO. The deal could equate to more than 10% of Tobii's revenue for the whole of 2022, it's claimed.

This news makes Tobii the first outside firm Sony has officially partnered with for the new PSVR 2 headset. Up until now, we've heard a slate of technological details about the new VR headset, including its 120Hz capabilities and 4K resolution per eye, but this is the first time we know who'll be providing Sony with the technology to deliver on their promises.

In fact, if you head over to Tobii's official website , you can see the sorts of ventured it's used its eye tracking technology before up until now. The firm has provided eye tracking tech to use for the superb Microsoft Flight Simulator, and also markets its tech for driving sim games like American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator.

Previously, a developer on VR-based Moss 2 said the PSVR 2's eye tracking software would enable better performance and a longer lifespan . The new headset can "can improve performance and increase fidelity" said principal engineer Brendan Walker, adding that developers are "actually wasting a lot of rendering horsepower and putting detail where there actually doesn't need to be as much."

Head over to our upcoming PSVR 2 games guide for a complete look over everything Sony has planned for the new headset.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Razer acquires software haptics company to boost HyperSense

There's so much impressive hardware in the gaming scene. It used to be a bit niche and often getting any sort of 3rd party peripheral would be merely a cheap mistake. Instead now we have robust keyboards and mice that improve year over year. Gaming headsets that absolutely slap for all kinds of sound. Nice speedy monitors, and even plenty of stuff you might never have even asked for.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Apple headset release date is coming in months and will change the industry, report claims

Apple is preparing to release its augmented reality headset in a matter of months and it will be a “game-changer” for the industry, according to the new report.The headset has a release date of January 2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with a strong track record of leaks from within Apple’s supply chain.He also said that the release will be a “game-changer for the headset industry”, in a report he released publicly on Medium.The headset will not be purely about virtual reality but will have the option to feed video from the outside world into its screen, he...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone is purpose-built for crypto

Stop running out of restaurants, vacations, and more just to sign your crypto transactions. Get the Solana Saga flagship Android smartphone for crypto. It runs on the open-source Solana Mobile Stack for Android and allows native Android web3 apps on Solana. The Solana Mobile Stack also has the Seed Vault. It’s a security protocol letting you sign transactions instantly. But don’t worry; it separates private keys from wallets, apps, and the Android operating system. This makes it easier and more secure to transact in web3 and manage digital assets like NFTs and tokens. Moreover, the phone includes a 6.67″ OLED display, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. Even better, you can take advantage of the Solana dApp Store, a new app distribution program on Android for decentralized apps. Overall, this phone is a huge step forward for mobile use of crypto.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung Gaming Hub goes live today with Twitch, Xbox Game Pass and more

The Samsung Gaming Hub is live now on 2022 Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, and it's adding two services from Amazon to its game-streaming lineup: Twitch and Luna. Twitch is available today, while Luna is coming soon. Gamers will also be able to access Xbox Game Pass now, as well as apps for NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik in the same designated area on their TVs. The company plans to release details about the gaming hub's rollout to earlier Samsung smart TV models at a later date, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed to Engadget.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psvr#Playstation Vr#Tech#Vr Headset#Eye Tracking#Video Game#Playstation Vr 2#American#Moss 2
Android Police

Apple is still mad at Samsung for having the audacity to also make rectangular smartphones

The big feud between Apple and Samsung seems like an old hat these days, and you would think that the companies have long left behind their differences. But it looks like some Apple employees are still holding a grudge against Samsung for its supposed copycat tendencies of old. In a Washington Post retrospective on 15 years of the iPhone, Apple marketing director Greg Joswiak said that Samsung “created a poor copy” of the iPhone, ripping off the company’s technology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual two-day sales event takes place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances. Early Prime Day deals started rolling out on 21 June, and while they don’t include any TVs just yet, we’re still keeping an eye out for the best Prime Day TV discounts as they appear.Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Digital Trends

This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart today

As the Fourth of July and Prime Day approach, we’re starting to see some great deals on electronics rolling around, such as this deal at Walmart on Hisense’s 58-inch 4K R6 Series Roku Smart TV. If you’re unfamiliar with Hisense, the company specializes in budget-friendly TVs packed with many features, although you can still find some premium products under its belt. You can grab it from Walmart for just $298, which is $40 off the normal $338 price, making it one of the better Walmart TV deals.
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Save on Big Names Like Braun, Waterpik, Bowflex, JBL and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on big brand names: Bowflex kettlebells, JBL Waterproof earbuds, Ring security floodlights bundled...
SHOPPING
Motley Fool

Better Augmented Reality Stock: Apple vs. Nvidia

Apple's long-rumored AR device may be just around the corner. Nvidia is already powering AR across a variety of settings. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

You Can Now Stream Xbox Games From A New Samsung TV, No Console Required

The Samsung Gaming Hub is launching today, June 30, affording owners of Samsung's newest TVs the ability to play games directly from the TV without the need for a console. Perhaps the most substantial and noteworthy element of the Samsung Gaming Hub is its Xbox app that lets Game Pass Ultimate members stream games from the Game Pass catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Closer Looks: Sony PlayStation 5 Console Covers

Introduced last December, Sony Interactive Entertainment has now released its own official PlayStation 5 covers. Accompanied by DualSense wireless controllers, the replaceable panels are available in five colorways. The bright and bold color options for the console covers include “Midnight Black,” “Cosmic Red,” “Nova Pink,” “Starlight Blue” and “Galactic Purple.”
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

Samsung starts mass production of chips using advanced 3nm process node

Samsung said on Thursday that it has started mass production of chips using its 3-nanometer (nm) process node, its most advanced technology yet for contract chip production. The South Korean tech giant said its 3nm process, compared to its 5nm process, reduced power usage by 45% and improved performance by 23% with surface area reduced by 16%.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s new chip tech sounds small, but is a big world first

Samsung says it has begun mass production of faster and more efficient chips based on the 3-nanometer process, becoming the world’s first company to do so and gaining a market lead over key rival TSMC. Samsung is using the new GAA (Gate-All-Around) tech to make the 3nm chips, bringing some notable improvements to the table.
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, which means we're more than ready to save on a ton of deals from the latest tech to luxury beauty products, but you don't need to wait until July to score a great deal on a vivid, vibrant LG OLED TV.
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy