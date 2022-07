While on ESPN's First Take this Friday morning, Brian Windhorst hinted that the Utah Jazz could be open for business. "There was a trade yesterday between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets," Windhorst said. "It was a very strange trade - very strange. You really have to be a Nets or Jazz fan to know what I'm talking about. They traded Royce O'Neale, who is a role-playing, three-point, defensive shooter, to Brooklyn for a future first-round draft pick. And so you're going, 'Well, what do you care about Royce O'Neale? Why does that matter?' Why would the Jazz do that?

