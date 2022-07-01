ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to earn Fall Guys Crown Clash event rewards

By Iain Wilson
 2 days ago

The Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges have been launched to celebrate the game going free to play across all formats, and by completing them in Fall Guys you'll also earn rewards in Fortnite and Rocket League. To get started, you'll need to make sure you're using the same linked Epic Games account across all three games, otherwise your rewards won't transfer, then jump into the bumbling bean battle royale to start making progress. We've got the lowdown on how to complete these challenges, as well as all of the Fall Guys, Rocket League, and Fortnite Crown Clash rewards you can earn by beating them. Let's go!

How to complete Fall Guys Crown Clash challenges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzOlo_0gRu0yXr00

(Image: © Epic Games)

To complete Crown Clash challenges, you just need to play rounds of Fall Guys. Yes, it really is that simple! You can do this in Any Show type, and the rounds will count whether you win or lose. You can check your progress in the Fall Guys Crown Clash at any point by visiting the Challenges tab from the main menu, which will show you how many rounds you've played so far on your way to clocking up 100 in total.

Fall Guys Crown Clash Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeYKy_0gRu0yXr00

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

The Fall Guys Crown Clash rewards are for in-game currency, Kudos, and if you complete all of the challenges then you'll earn a total of 3,800 Kudos as follows:

  • Play 10 Rounds of Fall Guys: 300 Kudos
  • Play 20 Rounds of Fall Guys: 500 Kudos
  • Play 40 Rounds of Fall Guys: 800 Kudos
  • Play 70 Rounds of Fall Guys: 1,000 Kudos
  • Play 100 Rounds of Fall Guys: 1,200 Kudos

Fortnite Crown Clash Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKiIB_0gRu0yXr00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Crown Clash rewards are all cosmetic items relating to the Mancake character, building up to unlocking the exclusive Major Mancake outfit as the final top tier prize in the set:

  • Play 10 Rounds of Fall Guys: Stacked! spray
  • Play 20 Rounds of Fall Guys: Stacked with Love emoticon
  • Play 40 Rounds of Fall Guys: Sweet Clementine pickaxe
  • Play 70 Rounds of Fall Guys: Waffler back bling
  • Play 100 Rounds of Fall Guys: Major Mancake outfit

Rocket League Crown Clash Rewards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB3zZ_0gRu0yXr00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Strangely, the Rocket League Crown Clash rewards start out with a couple of teeth-based cosmetic items, before moving on to a doodle decal and an electrifying boost trail:

  • Play 10 Rounds of Fall Guys: Colorful Canines player banner
  • Play 20 Rounds of Fall Guys: Colorful Canines topper
  • Play 40 Rounds of Fall Guys: Med. Rare wheels
  • Play 70 Rounds of Fall Guys: Cluster Buster decal
  • Play 100 Rounds of Fall Guys: Fallout boost

