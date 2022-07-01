Lena Headey was cut from Thor: Love and Thunder – and she's being sued over her deleted scenes

None of Lena Headey's scenes in Thor: Love and Thunder made the final cut, but the actor is still being sued by her former agency over the Marvel movie.

Variety reports that Headey's former representatives, Troika, has filed a lawsuit alleging she owes them $1.5 million in unpaid commissions, which includes $500,000 from her Thor: Love and Thunder salary. They're also asking for a $300,000 commission for the upcoming movie 9 Bullets and $650,000 for Rita, a Showtime series that was scrapped after the pilot was filmed.

Headey left the agency in May 2020, but Troika is alleging that she did not pay them all the money she owed before leaving. The company is currently seeking an account of commission fees owed, an order for Headey to pay the fees, damages for breach of contract, interest, and reimbursement of legal fees. The actor disputes the claims and says she never signed a contract with the agency, instead doing business with her agent via a longstanding verbal agreement.

Headey is perhaps best known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019, as well as her roles in movies like 300 , Dredd , and Fighting With My Family. She can next be seen in another HBO show, the upcoming miniseries The White House Plumbers, which co-stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, and Domhnall Gleeson.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on UK screens on July 7, before following a day later in the US. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4 .

