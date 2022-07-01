Putting Abortion 'On the Ballot' Won't Solve Democrats' Roe Problem | Opinion
It's difficult to imagine how the pro-abortion forces will make the Dobbs decision, or the abortion question generally, part of the midterm...www.newsweek.com
It's difficult to imagine how the pro-abortion forces will make the Dobbs decision, or the abortion question generally, part of the midterm...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0