A new agreement in Israel will put Ben & Jerry's ice cream back on shelves in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank despite the ice cream maker's protest of Israeli policies, according to Unilever, the company that owns the brand. But it's unclear if the product, which would only be sold with Hebrew and Arabic lettering, would still appeal to fans of Ben & Jerry's. The Vermont company, which has long backed liberal causes, took to social media to state its opposition to Unilever's decision. "We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry's values for our...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO