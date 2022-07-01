ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: How to save on your Independence Day barbecue amid high food prices

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

Are you getting ready for a Fourth of July cookout?

News 12 's Kristie Reeter has The Real Deal on what is costing more, what's staying the same in price, and some tricks to help you save at the store.

Caleb Silver, of Investopedia, says food you usually enjoy at the barbecue will cost you more.

"Basically, anything you're putting on your grill or in your grill is costing you more money,” he says. “Let's start with chicken wings, they're up 53.8% from a year ago. Propane to power that grill is up 26.5%. Hot dogs are up 10.4%, and beer - that's up 5% from a year ago.”

SAVING TIPS: 9 ways to save money on your groceries bill

But there are some ways to save - you just have to change up the menu a bit!

Silver says that wine and ribs are both cheaper this year than last year.

Jim Cepeda, the assistant manager at Food Fair Fresh Market, says that when it comes to saving at the grocery story, it is all about looking for the sale signs!

A trick for tackling rising meat prices is to ask the butcher to give you just one pound, instead of getting a three pound package.

And look for generic brands, which are typically cheaper than name brand items.

Cepeda also recommends shoppers to sign up for store loyalty programs and check for discounts.

