ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut DEEP officials remove container stuck on bear cub's head

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4lGL_0gRu0XuM00

A black bear cub is safe after environmental officials were able to remove a container stuck on its head.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the bear was at risk of asphyxiation.

RELATED: Be bear aware! Follow these 6 tips to keep bears out of your yard

Biologists waited for the bear to come down from a tree before safely removing the container.

DEEP has more information on black bears on its website.

Comments / 0

Related
darientimes.com

These state parks have closed in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are flocking to the Connecticut’s parks to enjoy the warm and sunny weather. The turnout has already over-extended the capacity of some state parks, according to the Connecticut Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity. The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors. Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:. Black Rock State Park, Watertown. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington.
NBC Connecticut

Families Carry Out Holiday Traditions at Conn. Shoreline

People are hitting the roads and heading to the beach this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July and to continue long-time traditions. A cloudy sky and cool breeze couldn't keep people away from the beach on Sunday. Even those who traveled from out of state enjoyed Connecticut's shoreline. "It's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

CT rent increasing, but slower than rest of nation. Expert calls market a ‘unicorn.’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Starting about two years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a culture shift of sorts. A great migration of workers who no longer needed to confined to their homes realized they didn’t need to pay the current average of around $3,000 to rent a Manhattan studio apartment.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Plans to Move Data Centers to Connecticut

It's a known fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way we work. Big companies that at one time would never consider employees working from home and now, most of them have no choice to make it a part of their new normal. This includes big insurance companies, places...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Seacoast Current

A Great White Shark Sighting Closed Down a Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Cub#Biologists
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.9 HOM

The Best ‘Hidden’ Beach in Maine is Actually Hiding in Plain Sight

When it comes to a "secret" beach, everyone wants to be in the know. In the case of a "hidden" beach, it's entirely possible the concealed gem has been right under your nose the entire time. According to the travel site Livability, one of the best hidden beaches in Maine exists right next to one of Vacationland's most popular summer destinations.
barbend.com

Connecticut Obesity Percentages From 2012 to 2022

Connecticut was at the forefront of many technologies and cultural landmarks in the 20th century. It was home to the first helicopter, Polaroid camera, and color television. The first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was constructed there. The first trade association was founded in Naugatuck Valley. The Hartford Courant is the oldest active newspaper publication, founded in 1764. It is the home of World Wrestling Entertainment‘s (WWE) headquarters, where PEZ candy is manufactured, and the first-ever lollipop-making machine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
GreenwichTime

Editorial: A setback for CT in the fight for cleaner air

Connecticut is more aware than most states of the dangers of power plant emissions. Thanks to what one former official called “air pollution transported into Connecticut from upwind sources and emissions” that are beyond our jurisdiction, this state has long suffered from serious pollution problems that we can’t do anything to control. Midwest power plants turn us into the “tailpipe of America.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Thunderstorms Pass Through New England

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon and evening in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The warnings have since expired. Click here to see active weather alerts in New England. An earlier version of this blog follows:. We got a good amount of rain this morning that...
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy