Connecticut DEEP officials remove container stuck on bear cub's head
A black bear cub is safe after environmental officials were able to remove a container stuck on its head.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the bear was at risk of asphyxiation.
Biologists waited for the bear to come down from a tree before safely removing the container.
DEEP has more information on black bears on its website.
