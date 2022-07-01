ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park, IL

Family Neighborhood Guide: Visiting Tinley Park with Kids

By Stephanie Pyrzynski
Chicago Parents
Chicago Parents
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what type of adventure you’re looking for, Tinley Park has it down to a “T.” The community known as a historically key junction point for train and road travel celebrates 130 years this year. I’ve explored every nook and cranny of the community for my blog, Tinley Park Mom,...

classicchicagomagazine.com

All Along the Wild Mile

The idea of a floating island stems back in literature since Homer’s Odyssey, describing the island of Aeolia, home of Aeolus the God of wind. Odysseus and his men find an island floating above the sea, with a steep cliff of bronze and a palace on top of it.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
WGN News

Parade celebrates Roseland while calling for community support

CHICAGO — A parade stepped off on the Far South Side of Chicago Saturday to call for peace and more community resources. The 3rd Annual Historical Roseland Peace Parade began at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Cleopatra Draper is the founder of Roses in Roseland, a group on a mission […]
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Private pools to rent near Chicago

Next week, the Chicago Park District is expected to open just half of the pools it normally operates this time of year.So it may be the right time to rent a private pool for a few hours on Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.Here are two options in the area starting at $60 an hour to begin with: 1. Heated indoor poolRelax year-round at this suburban oasis featuring a Jacuzzi and steam sauna.Location: Prospect Heights.Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 1o. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis swimming holeSplash and sun in this man-made chlorinated pond surrounded by greenery.Location: Chicago.Cost: $60 per hour. Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Pics of Illinois Van Converted into Fabulous Tiny Home on Wheels

If you're a fan of life on the road and/or tiny homes, you need to see what one Illinois guy did to a van that is now a fabulous tiny home on wheels. I saw this neat space shared on Tiny House Listings. It's called "Van Life is Calling" and the best way to describe it is to show you pictures. I don't think I've ever seen so much done with such a small space. He's made a 2018 Ram ProMaster 2500 High Top into a home.
ILLINOIS STATE
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
classiccenter.art

Classic Cinemas Elk Grove

Classic Cinemas Elk Grove. 10 screen movie theatre in elk grove, il with free refills on freshly popped popcorn, sodas and. Elk grove village, il 60007. 1050 arlington heights rd, elk grove village, il 60007. Classic cinemas elk grove theatre. Nearby grocery stores include market day store. Source: www.dailyherald.com. They...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Take me home: Hale, 1-year-old Beagle mix

Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. He enjoys going for walks, is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale, 47 lbs., can be fearful of new people and surroundings and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Lake Geneva!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Where to Find the Best Burgers in Chicago

Chicago may be known for its hot dogs and deep dish pizza, but locals know that burgers are also the unsung food heroes of the city. You can get them grilled, charbroiled, wood-fired, smashed, griddled, and yes – even deep fried. We’ve rounded up the places with the biggest, best and juiciest burgers to treat yo’ selves.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Jeff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's Pet of the Week -- and his name is Jeff. Jeff is a sweet, energetic 3-month-old kitten. He loves playing with all kinds of toys. When he's tired from frolicking all day, he will happily curl up on your lap to take a nap. Jeff is a bit shy without his kitty friends around, so he's hoping to go home with a playmate.   This summer, PAWS Chicago is hosting a Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge with the goal of finding homes for 350 kittens. They are encouraging adopters to bring home a pair of kittens! There are many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs because they need interaction with other kittens for healthy social development and crave constant stimulation.Jeff and so many other adorable kittens just like him are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Taste of Chicago: Everything You Need to Know

July 8-10 12-8 p.m., Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus) 5 p.m. - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made. 5 p.m. - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made. 6 p.m. - Girl K. 7:15pm - Aterciopelados. Sunday, July 10. DJ: Miss Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Chicago Parents

Chicago, IL
This group is intended to help parents find and share resources to help them with their children in the Greater Chicagoland area.

