Forestville man charged with DWI after crash

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed […]
An investigation into a domestic dispute Thursday morning at a residence in the Frewsburg area led to an arrest. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene at about 9:45 AM and found that 29-year-old Jessica Walczak allegedly tried to strike the victim with a vacuum cleaner, then jumped on top of him while he was on the couch and struck him repeatedly. Troopers say that the incident occurred in violation of a refrain-from order. Walczak was charged with 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment and then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca woman was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after crashing her vehicle in Bergen while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Elizabeth Ahl, 28, was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08% or more, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moved from lane unsafely. The […]
NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Stedman-Sherman Road and Havercamp Road in North Harmony around 1 a.m. Saturday for a reported person with a weapon. Alexander Latta, 27, of Mayville was arrested at the scene after a Sheriff’s office K9 reportedly located a loaded pistol thrown to […]
A late-night fight led to the arrest of a Forestville man on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location in Forestville just before midnight and took 42-year-old Douglas Baldwin into custody. An investigation found that Baldwin allegedly assaulted a victim during the incident. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on one count of 3rd-degree assault.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mayville man after responding to a report of a person with a weapon early Saturday in the Town of North Harmony. Deputies were called to the area of Sherman-Stedman Road and Havercamp Road at about 1:15 AM and found 27-year-old Alexander Latta, and a search of the area by K-9 Link led to the discovery of a loaded pistol. Latta was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the jail on $35,000 bail.
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
A Western New York woman was arrested by New York State Police at the Walmart in Lockport for Larceny. NYSP Troopers arrested the woman after receiving a call to the Walmart Supercenter located on South Transit Road. Angela Fitzsimons, who was allegedly trying to exit the store with unpaid merchandise, was stopped by Walmart employees. She was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny. She was taken into custody by Troopers and taken to the State Police precinct in Lockport for processing. She was released with a ticket and will return to court in Lockport at a later date.
POLAND – A 53-year-old Conewango Valley man was hurt following an early morning motorcycle crash in Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday on Route 394 when a deer ran out in front of William Whalen’s motorcycle. After striking the...
A motorcycle crash in the south county has sent a Conewango Valley man to an Erie, Pennsylvania hospital early this morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 53-year-old William Whalen was traveling west on Route 394 in the town of Poland when a deer ran in front of his motorcycle. Whalen lost control of the motorcycle after striking the deer. Whalen was flown to UPMC Hamot for treatment of injuries.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital after being struck during an accident Saturday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Gerald Avenue, a family member was pulling a vehicle out when it struck the child, who is believed to be 2 years old.
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Erie's east side Friday afternoon. It was reported at E. 24th and German St. around 3:36 p.m. The motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to reports at the scene. There's no word on who is at fault. The crash caused the motorcycle...
Evans Town Police are investigating a hit-and-run injury accident that occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Route 20 and Versailles Plank Road. Police say the crash occurred around 8:50 pm. A SUV with front end damage was last seen heading toward Hamburg on Route 20. While they have spoken to witnesses, obtained video and collected evidence from the crash, police are still trying to reach out to anyone who may have been a witness to the crash. Please call Evans Town Police at (716) 549-3600, or message police on their Facebook page.
An Erie County man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ellery. Deputies responded to a residence on Route 430 shortly before 2:30 PM and located 47-year-old Jonathan Bernacki of Akron on scene. Bernacki was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
A Jamestown man was arrested on a felony charge after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Ellicott Town Police were called to the area of Main Street in Falconer for a reported argument between two people on the sidewalk on Wednesday. Police arrived on scene at about 3:15 PM and found that 25-year-old Travis Estus was allegedly in violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, deputies arrested Estus and charged him with 1st-degree criminal contempt. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.
Dunkirk Police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city Thursday evening. Police confirm that the incident occurred around 9 pm. There are reports the shooting may have happened in the area of East Fourth and Main Streets, but police are not releasing any details at this time.
Comments / 0