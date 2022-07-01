ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus, PA

Kenneth Ray Kaber

By Katie Bauer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the UPMC Hospital in Seneca following an extended illness. Born December 6, 1940, in Fern, Ken was the son of the late Millard and Thelma Kaber. On November 14, 1964, Ken married Crystal Strouse who...

