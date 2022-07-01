Donald D. Oglesby

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This month Clarion Ford is offering great deals on new vehicles. Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months of several new models and don’t forget on many models when you custom order you get an extra $500.00 bonus cash on top of any public offers. Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom, and they may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

CLARION, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO