ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emlenton, PA

Donald D. Oglesby

By Katie Bauer
explore venango
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald D. Oglesby, 92, of West Home Rd., Emlenton, passed away Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin. Donald was born in Cornplanter Twp., Venango Co. on November 11, 1929. He was the son of the late Samuel P. and Arena Lawrence Oglesby. He was...

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Franklin “Earl” Salser

Franklin “Earl” Salser, of Knox, was born July 19, 1940, in Knox, to the late Homer and Mary Stewart Salser. He passed away Wednesday evening, June 29, 2022, at West Penn Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 81 years old.
KNOX, PA
explore venango

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Tim Wren

Tim Wren served our country in the United States Air Force. Name: Deacon John Timothy Wren (Tim) After graduating from Venango Christian High School, Tim Wren enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1972 to 1976. He also served the community as a Deacon in the Oil...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Vickie L. Duncan

Vickie L. Duncan, age 67, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening June 30, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Born May 24, 1955, in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Dean A. Snyder and Dorismae L. Johnson Snyder. She was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

St. Joseph’s 4th of July Celebration Set for Monday

LUCINDA, Pa. – St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration will be held July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the parish grounds in Lucinda. (PHOTO: Great food, games, prizes and music await visitors to the annual 4th of July Celebration in Lucinda, Clarion county’s oldest Independence Day event.)
LUCINDA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emlenton, PA
Obituaries
City
Franklin, PA
City
Emlenton, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin, PA
Obituaries
explore venango

SPONSORED: Summer Deals Are Heating Up at Clarion Ford

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – This month Clarion Ford is offering great deals on new vehicles. Take advantage of 1.9% financing for 36 months of several new models and don’t forget on many models when you custom order you get an extra $500.00 bonus cash on top of any public offers. Shop out of the weather in their giant climate-controlled showroom, and they may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Kenneth Ray Kaber

Kenneth Ray Kaber, 81, of Venus passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the UPMC Hospital in Seneca following an extended illness. Born December 6, 1940, in Fern, Ken was the son of the late Millard and Thelma Kaber. On November 14, 1964, Ken married Crystal Strouse who survives.
VENUS, PA
explore venango

Local Man to Host Second Annual Dog Days of Summer Party

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – In anticipation of a new summer tradition for the area, a local man is seeking vendors as Dog Days of Summer kicks off its second annual event on Saturday, July 9, at the Venango County Fairgrounds. “I’m trying to create a yearly event for the...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Shippenville Man Accused of Accepting Rent Down Payment for House He Doesn’t Own

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is in hot water after allegedly accepting money toward a down payment for rent on a house that he does not own. Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Joshua John Lauer on Wednesday, June 29, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hughes
explore venango

Local Favorite Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair Continues Through Saturday

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Rocky Grove Fireman’s Fair began on Tuesday, June 28, at the fire department grounds on Shufstall Street in Franklin. The fair, a local tradition since 1933, began at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and will run until Saturday, when festivities start an hour earlier at 5:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Two Oil City Residents Face Trespassing Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Rosie

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Rosie – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Rosie is an adult female Hound mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Rosie is friendly, quiet, smart, and gentle. She came to the rescue center...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police: Venango County Prison Inmate Facing Charges for Failing to Return After Furlough

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County Prison inmate is facing charges for reportedly failing to report back to the jail after being granted a furlough. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department on June 6 filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Jason Michael Easley in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venango Co#Cranberry High School#Joy Manufacturing#U S Army#Tx
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A slight chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pot of S’mores

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pot of S’mores – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. The hardest part is waiting for this to cool so you can devour it!. 1 package (14-1/2 ounces) graham crackers, crushed. 1/2 cup butter, melted. 1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Caseworker I- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake. POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of...
JOBS
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Patriotic Cookies & Cream Cupcakes

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Patriotic Cookies & Cream Cupcakes – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Bring on the red, white, and blue with these creative cupcakes!. Ingredients. 1/2 cup butter, softened. 1-2/3 cups sugar. 3 large egg whites, room temperature. 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. 2-1/4 cups...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Lemonade

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Lemonade – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 4 pounds of fresh raspberries (about 14 cups) -Place raspberries in a food processor; cover and process until blended. Strain raspberries, reserving juice. Discard seeds. Place juice in a Dutch oven; stir in sugar and lemon juice. Heat over medium-high heat to 190°. Do not boil.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker I

$15.00 – $17.80 an hour. APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
MARIENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy