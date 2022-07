Scotland head to San Salvador de Jujuy for the first clash of their three-match Test series against Argentina on Saturday evening (8.10pm BST), looking to build on a 45-5 victory over Chile in an ‘A’ international in Santiago last weekend.Head coach Gregor Townsend could do with a successful tour of South America to ease the pressure that is starting to grow on him, 14 months out from the World Cup, after an underwhelming Six Nations that saw Scotland finish fourth, with just two victories from five matches.A trip ArgenScotland have won their last five matches in Argentina - in five...

1 DAY AGO