Obi-Wan Kenobi - Official 'Looking Back on the Series' Behind the Scenes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo behind the scenes with director Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen,...

epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
Daily Beast

The Story Behind the Final Line in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

It’s no secret that the Star Wars prequels were not well-received. It’s not something we need to rehash, but despite their critical reception—or maybe because of it—some of the best and longest-lasting memes that have come out of this galactic franchise stem from those early 2000s films. There’s Chancellor Palpatine/Darth Sidious’ “Do it;” the tragedy of Darth Plageius the Wise; and there’s, of course, Anakin’s hatred for sand.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reveals Reva Was Originally Going to Be Killed Off

By the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva, who was initially introduced as a villain before the revelation regarding her backstory, left the dark side and eventually survived the events of the series. Her fate had a divisive response amongst fans as some of them expressed that they didn't feel any redemption from her to deserve her survival. However, as it turns out, that wasn't supposed to be her endgame.
ComicBook

Ewan McGregor Explains Why Yoda Hasn't Appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. "Until the time is right, disappear we will," says Jedi Master Yoda (Frank Oz) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And disappear, they have. After they fail to destroy the Sith Lords Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), Yoda and Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) retreat into exile: Yoda to the swamps of Dagobah, and Obi-Wan to the sands of Tatooine. By the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi — beginning a decade after the events of Sith — "Ben" Kenobi is the silent and solitary guardian of a young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), twin brother of Alderaan's Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair).
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Obi-Wan's Disney Plus success may be bad news for Star Wars

It's official: Obi-Wan Kenobi's final episode is the most popular Star Wars TV episode to air on Disney Plus – and that's bad news for the franchise. According to streaming data analyst Samba TV (per Deadline (opens in new tab)), the season 1 finale of Obi-Wan's TV series drew in 1.8 million viewers between Wednesday, June 22 (its release day) and Sunday, June 27. That figure may not sound that significant, but it's a number that far outweighs those posted by previous Star Wars shows that launched on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

After Obi-Wan Kenobi: The case for a Darth Vader Star Wars series

Lucasfilm’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has wrapped its six-episode run and put the titular Jedi Master on one more collision course with the galactic horseman of the apocalypse that is Darth Vader. Part VI of the series fittingly ended the series on a dramatic, emotional, and cathartic close between the two before their final bout in A New Hope. But, how well-orchestrated their last fight in Obi-Wan Kenobi was could be telling for a Star Wars show focused on the Sith Lord’s exploits.
epicstream.com

Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Finally Breaks Silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi Cameo

Temuera Morrison has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance in the Star Wars franchise. After making his jaw-dropping return as Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, the New Zealand actor has officially become one of the main attractions in the MandoVerse and even got his own series The Book of Boba Fett which pretty much served as the franchise's opening salvo for 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
CNET

'Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith' Sends Rey's Parents on an Unforgettable Journey

Cast your mind back, if you will, to the joyous era of Star Wars fandom that came after the release of sequel trilogy opener The Force Awakens in 2015. It felt like everyone was dying to know about mysterious new hero Rey's parents and what adventures Luke Skywalker had been on in the decades since the original trilogy.
MOVIES
IGN

Lena Headey Was Cut from Thor 4 - and Is Apparently Being Sued for It

Lena Headey is reportedly being sued by her former agency for $1.5 million over unpaid commission fees relating to several projects, including her cut Thor: Love and Thunder role. Variety reports that U.K. agency Troika, who previously represented Headey, has filed a lawsuit against the actor over outstanding commission fees...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Scrapped Obi-Wan Kenobi Film Would Have Featured Return of Beloved Character

I think we can all agree that Lucasfilm knocked another one out of the park with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It's been over a week since its finale's premiere but fans are still buzzing about Episode VI which featured the long-awaited "rematch of the century" between the titular Jedi Master and Darth Vader.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars clears up Rise of Skywalker mystery about Rey's parents

Star Wars might be expanding its TV universe with the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi during its break from the big screen, but it's also spent that time filling in gaps from across the Skywalker Saga. Whether it's why Darth Vader didn't kill Chewbacca in The Empire Strikes Back or just...
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Plans Included Commander Cody

The first season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi featured a cameo from Temuera Morrison as an unidentified clone trooper, but according to writer Stuart Beattie, the original plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie were to more heavily feature Morrison's Commander Cody from the prequel trilogy and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Around the time of the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm's plan was to bring back Ewan McGregor for a standalone movie, though when Solo fell short of financial expectations, the entire narrative was reimagined as a limited series for Disney+, which kept some elements from that movie yet abandoned others.
MOVIES

