ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

By Amanda Barber
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky.

The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says.

Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and the community is safe.

At this time, the name of the suspect or the status of the victims’ injuries is unknown. It is also unknown if the suspect was injured in this incident.

Trooper Gayheart says more updates will be provided on Friday.

Stay with 13 News for updates.

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m.): Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a public statement about the shooting incident in Allen on Thursday night.

“Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and me in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting.”

Gov. Andy Beshear on Facebook

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 9:40 p.m.): Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt reports a shooting involving law enforcement happened on Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

The sheriff says law enforcement was attempting to serve documents when they immediately came under gunfire.

Sheriff Hunt says Floyd County deputies were injured by gunfire in this incident.

Since then, multiple agencies have responded, according to Sheriff Hunt.

Sheriff Hunt tells 13 News that there are multiple victims with injuries. Those victims have been transported to hospitals, the sheriff says.

The sheriff also says law enforcement believes the suspect is still barricaded in his residence.

Law enforcement does not believe anyone else in the community is in danger. They are keeping community members “at bay” during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRCAK_0gRtxPqn00
(Photo courtesy of 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Louisville office also confirmed on Twitter that the London and Ashland ATF branches are on the scene of this shooting.

“@ATFLouisville’s Ashland and London Offices are responding to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky. @kystatepolice is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available.”

ATF Louisville

ALLEN KY, (WOWK) — Police are on the scene of what radio station WMDJ is calling an active shooter situation.

The incident began around 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Floyd County Community of Allen as a domestic dispute.

Kentucky State Police is on the scene. Dispatchers in the area have not been able to confirm any information to 13 News at this time.

State Route 1428 between Citizens Bank of Kentucky and Allen Curve is currently closed at this time.

13 News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 9

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky officials detail events that led up to deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials are releasing more information on the events that lead up to a deadly shooting in the Floyd County town of Allen Thursday night. At a press conference Sunday afternoon Judge-Executive Robby Williams said at approximately 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, deputies were attempting to serve an emergency protection order […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Britainy
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky State Police Participating in Operation CARE

Mayfield, KY. (July 2, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 would like to remind motorists of important travel safety as we begin the 4th of July holiday weekend. KSP Post 1 will be participating in Operation CARE (Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts) this weekend. The focus of this operation is DUI enforcement. Saturation patrols and traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the weekend.
MAYFIELD, KY
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
WSAZ

Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Friday night, WSAZ was getting a first look at a home where a deadly mass shooting happened less than 24 hours ago -- killing three officers and injuring four others in Allen. We found out late Friday night that Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 15 TO CONDUCT TRAFFIC-SAFETY CHECKPOINTS

COLUMBIA, KY (July 2, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Judge-Executive: Floyd Co. shooting was ‘never a hostage situation’

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 11:05 a.m.: Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams released new information to WYMT. Williams said there were six people confirmed shot, with two dead. One is in critical condition along with three taken to UK Hospital for surgery. The three are a Constable, EMS Director, and...
WDBJ7.com

Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3 p.m.:. Friday afternoon, the Floyd County Sheriff released the names of the two officers who were killed in the shooting in a Facebook post. Deputy William Petry and City Police Captain Ralph Frasure were the ones killed. A procession for the two men is...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Several events canceled in light of Floyd County mass shooting

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) -Several events have been canceled in light of the tragedy that took place Thursday in Floyd County, Kentucky. On Thursday, a violent standoff situation killed two police officers and injured six others, including five additional police officers. In light of the tragedy, the City of Prestonsburg along...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Officer shot while serving arrest warrant in Kentucky dies

A third Kentucky officer, Jacob Chaffins, has now died after being shot while serving an arrest warrant. Two other officers, who were shot at the same time, have already died. The 49-year-old suspect has pled not guilty in those deaths.July 2, 2022.
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
wymt.com

Pike County Police Chase - Cody Chapman video

Multi-state manhunt for suspect accused of shooting Tenn. officer ends in Louisville shootout. A multi-state manhunt that started in Tennessee after a man was accused of shooting a police officer ends in Louisville after shots fired leading to the suspect’s death. Whitley County Farmers Market - 11:00 p.m. Updated:...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy