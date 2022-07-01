Ever hear of Murray Hulbert Avenue? | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Mary Masterpalo, 93, passed away June 30 with family by her side. The daughter of immigrants, she came to Staten Island with her family at age 3 after living in Pennsylvania. She married the late Anthony Masterpalo in 1946 and raised her family. She was an excellent sewer, knitter, and crocheter; she loved cooking for her family, particularly during the holiday season. She loved going to Atlantic City and going on vacation to Wildwood Crest, N.J., with her husband and family. She was a beloved wife, mother of three, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 10.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO