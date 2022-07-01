ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

These new laws go into effect July 1 in Georgia

By JEFF AMY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9f55_0gRtt7rg00

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a strange July 1 for new Georgia laws. Friday, the first day of the month, is when most new laws passed by the General Assembly customarily take effect.

But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later.

But there are some notable changes that begin Friday, including a raft of conservative-inspired school legislation and an increase in lawmaker pensions.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The immediate start dates were sometimes a nod to the urgency of election-year politics, with Kemp successfully using the laws to build toward a smashing May 24 primary victory over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others.

Georgians are already living in a state where state motor fuel taxes are suspended under House Bill 304, and where many households have pocketed $250 or $500 from a $1.1 billion one-time state income tax refund under House Bill 1302. Permits are no longer required to carry concealed handguns in public under Senate Bill 319, and parents can opt students out of school mask mandates through mid-2027 under Senate Bill 514.

Delays are sometimes because a bill is complicated. The earliest parts of a big mental health care overhaul under House Bill 1013 take effect on Jan. 1, with some being phased in later. Senate Bill 226, requiring school districts to respond to challenges of materials that parents consider obscene doesn’t fully begin until Jan. 1, giving districts time to develop policies.

Income tax changes usually begin Jan 1. A new $100 million tax credit for donating money to police and raising the cap on tax credits for giving to rural hospitals to $75 million both take effect in 2023. An income tax cut that could eventually total $2 billion won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2024 under House Bill 1437, although lawmakers will have to start factoring in its budget effects when they meet in 2023 to write the state budget.

Here’s a look at some key laws that take effect Friday:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: House Bill 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that Republicans say are divisive. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

PARENT BILL OF RIGHTS: House Bill 1178 puts into one law a number of parental rights that already exist. It says parents have the right to review all classroom materials, to access their child’s records, to opt their child out of all sex education, and to prevent the creation of photos, videos and voice recordings of their children except for security purposes.

SCHOOL RECESS: House Bill 1283 requires daily recess for all public school children in grades K-5.

VACCINE MANDATES: Senate Bill 345 prevents state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, mostly by banning them from requiring proof that anyone has been vaccinated to receive government services. The law excludes government-owned health facilities and doesn’t effect private business.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

VOTING: Senate Bill 441 allows the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to begin probes of alleged election wrongdoing without a request from an outside official. The alleged violation would have to be significant enough to create doubt about the outcome of an election, and the agency would have the power to issue subpoenas for election documents.

FARM NUISANCES: House Bill 1150 enhances protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors, giving them protection from most suits after two years of operation. Farming advocates say the vote will protect the agriculture sector. Environmentalists say the bill will open the door for bad neighbors.

LAWMAKER PENSIONS: Lawmaker pensions would increase by about 40% under House Bill 824. Supporters said lawmakers are currently contributing significantly more money to their retirement accounts than they receive in benefits.

FREE SPEECH: House Bill 1 bars public universities and technical colleges from setting areas of campus as free speech zones, instead allowing speech in all generally accessible areas. Administrators could still regulate the time, place and manner of speech.

From banning ‘divisive concepts’ to parent’s bill of rights, Kemp signs education bills into law Kemp said the laws should not be controversial, but Democrats say they are.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Cheryl Deese
2d ago

still, no law signed to end the statute of limitations on abuse crimes to children and opening a permanent window so adult survivors can seek justice. AKA Hidden Predator Act. GA doesn't allow equal rights concerning this as many other states have eliminated the SOL or at the very least extended window

Reply(7)
7
Related
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Political Leaders Push for Pro-Choice Protection

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade a week ago by SCOTUS, House and Senate Minority Leaders James Beverly and Gloria Butler wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging them to quickly pass H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act. H.R. 3755 would help protect Georgians’ access to safe and legal abortions, which will be severely constrained if the 11th Circuit Court removes its stay of the six-week abortion ban.
GEORGIA STATE
Click10.com

Here is a quick review of new Florida laws

MIAMI – The Florida lawmakers passed nearly 280 bills during the 2022 legislative session and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed 149 of them into law — including one that critics refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the controversial 15-week abortion ban, and the strawberry shortcake designation that upset Key Lime Pie lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
City
Atlanta, GA
wfxg.com

Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia gas taxes through mid-August

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax through mid-August. Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a second time. The order also suspends the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. Kemp previously signed...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Gov. Kemp addresses Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference

Governor Brian P. Kemp spoke to local and state public safety personnel, school resource officers (SROs), other law enforcement officers, emergency management personnel, teachers, school administration officials, and school counselors at the 2022 Georgia School Safety & Homeland Security Conference. Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) hosted the event in partnership with the Georgia Department of Education. Having started in 2009, the three-day event is the state’s premier and longest-running conference for school safety.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
cltampa.com

Charlie Crist vows to veto all future bills if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, lawmakers outlaw abortion

Charlie Crist is ready to bring state government to a standstill as Governor if lawmakers outlaw all abortions in Florida. The former Republican Governor turned Democratic Congressman, who is the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, vowed to veto all bills passed by the Legislature if Republicans ban abortion and he denies Gov. Ron DeSantis re-election in November.
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

New North Carolina laws in effect on July 1

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the start of a new month, new laws are now in effect in North Carolina. While the fight over the future of abortion laws in the Tar Heel State will loom large over the General Assembly heading into elections this fall, some other pieces of major legislation are already taking effect.
WSVN-TV

News laws take effect signed by Gov Ron DeSantis

(WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed 145 new laws that will go into effect July 1. Among them is the “Parental Rights in Education law,” also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It bans teachers in kindergarten through third grade from talking about gender...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#Georgia House#Lawsuits#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#The General Assembly#Georgians#Senate
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
WAFF

63 new Alabama laws went into effect July 1st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday, 63 new laws went into effect in Alabama, among the new laws is the Sergeant Nick Risner Act and a law requiring public schools to provide designated changing rooms for students based on the sex on their birth certificates. The Nick Risner Act prevents prisoners...
ALABAMA STATE
q13fox.com

These new laws are now in effect in Washington state

WASHINGTON - Starting July 1, several new laws will go into effect for Washington state, including new gun restrictions, alerts for missing Indigenous people, increased toll rates and increased license plate fees. Sale of high-capacity ammo magazines banned. Starting July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Georgia's new mental health law takes effect

ATLANTA — Georgia’s new mental health parity law is effective as of Friday, July 1. Under the state’s new law, Georgia health insurers must cover mental health treatment at the same level they cover physical ailments. “Parity kicks in immediately,” Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, said about...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - New laws take effect July 1 in Virginia, and one of them will make it easier for people to purchase medical marijuana. Current law requires a medical cannabis card issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy, but starting Friday, patients will only need a written certification from a registered practitioner.
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
161K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy