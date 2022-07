For people blasting their music while cruising down the street, it will start costing them more than dirty looks from fellow drivers, according to a new state law. On May 26 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435, which prohibits a motorist from playing music or an amplified sound that is ‘plainly audible’ to someone 25 feet away. The new law is a revision of a 2007 law that was struck down by the Florida Supreme Court in 2012 and deemed unconstitutional on free speech restrictions because it exempted political and commercial vehicles from being fined.

3 DAYS AGO