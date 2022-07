As far as I can tell, Syracuse basketball coaches are prioritizing four-star guard Elmarko Jackson in the 2023 cycle, having offered him a scholarship this past April. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, rated in the top-100 overall in his class by numerous recruiting services, has spoken highly of the Orange program, and he’s noted in several interviews that he may take an official visit to the Hill.

