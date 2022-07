Richarlison’s departure from Everton was confirmed earlier today with the popular Brazilian forward completing his transfer to Tottenham for a reported. The 25-year-old is much loved by Evertonians for the way he played his game. Never giving up on the pitch, Richy — as he is popularly known — gave his all for the shirt and goes with the best wishes of most fans. He had expressed his desire to play in the top levels of European competition to go along with his securing a starting berth in the Brazil national side, but Everton’s constant backroom bumbling meant those aspirations would not be met in the four years he spent in the royal blue.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO