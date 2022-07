Click here to read the full article. Netflix will produce the new Japanese film “In Love and Deep Water,” a suspenseful romantic comedy written by acclaimed creator Sakamoto Yuji. The story is set on a massive luxury cruise ship. While at sea, the loyal butler Suguru, and a mysterious woman named Chizuru cross paths as they try to uncover a murder-mystery that occurs on the ship. The leading roles will be played by Yoshizawa Ryo and Miyazaki Aoi. Production is handled by Nikkatsu and Django film for Netflix. The film is directed by Taki Yusuke (TV series “The Chef Is a Detective,”...

MOVIES ・ 39 MINUTES AGO