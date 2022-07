Click here to read the full article. Echoes Of The Rainbow screenwriter and director Alex Law Kai-yum has died. The Hong Kong filmmaker passed away in hospital on Saturday; no cause of death was given. He was 69. The South China Morning Post reports that the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild released a statement confirming Law’s passing. He was previously the organization’s vice-chairman. Law often worked with longtime partner Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, whom he met while studying at New York University. Together, they made the “Migration Trilogy” of films Illegal Immigrant (1985), An Autumn’s Tale (1987) and Eight Tales Of Gold (1989);...

