The cost of goods and services have been on the rise due to inflation for the past 6 months. King Banaian is the Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor at St. Cloud State. He says with an unemployment rate below 4% and prices rising because people can afford to spend more, he has a hard time believing we're going to have a recession anytime soon. Banaian says it is possible we could see a recession 6 months from now but signs aren't pointing to a recession in the immediate future.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO