PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Morton celebrated their annual pregame to Independence day using over 30 football fields of space. The park district expected over 5,000 attendees. Most of the field was left empty for residents to claim their viewing spot before the big show after dark. Scattered throughout the 40 acres of McClallen Park were giant inflatables for kids, laser tag, as well as multiple food vendors and the summertime-classic lemon shake-up.

PEORIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO