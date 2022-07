“Everyone wants to go to heaven, but no one wants to die.” This has been said by some preachers who teach the word of God every week. As he currently remains on a journey with stage four lung cancer, Pastor Fuzz joins the Nashville community in mourning the loss of his brother in the clergy, Bishop George Price, former longtime pastor of Bethesda Original Church of God. Pastor Fuzz wants to dedicate this week to the remembrance of his dear friend.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO