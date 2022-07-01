Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane returning to Richmond to host Skills Academy basketball camp

RICHMOND, Ind. — Desmond Bane is coming home, and, once again, he’s bringing something with him for the kids.

“Man, I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m super excited.”

The former Seton Catholic Cardinal and current member of the Memphis Grizzlies will return to Richmond to host his inaugural basketball camp, Desmond Bane’s Skills Academy, July 18-21 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County .

Bane just finished his second season in the NBA, and he has already made it a priority to return to his roots and give back to his community. A year ago, he hosted a “Back to School” drive at Seton Catholic High School.

Bane said he feels a responsibility to be a role model for his hometown’s youth. He’s seen athletes sponsor an event, make a short appearance and call it a day, but that’s not him. Each day of Bane’s camp includes two separate three-hour sessions, and he plans to stay for all of it.

“That's home,” Bane said. “Sometimes, you don't see guys go back home and really invest in their community and where they came from, especially if it's a small town like Richmond. I want to be there, and I want to give these kids experiences that I wish I had when I was coming up.”

If you ask Seton head boys basketball coach Josh Jurgens, who coached Bane from 2012-16, none of this is unexpected. Rather, “It’s Des.” Jurgens added that anybody in Richmond, Memphis or Texas — Bane played his college ball at Texas Christian University (TCU) — will tell you Bane is “one of the best people anybody’s ever met.”

“You won’t find anybody who says a bad word about him,” Jurgens said. “He went out of his way a bunch to do things that not many people know about as far as attending birthday parties and going to little kids’ basketball games when he was in high school. He understood what he was to them before he was even a DI player or an NBA player. He’s just a big teddy bear, a fun-loving kid, a goofball. He’s fun to have around.”

It was Bane’s hometown that made him this way, and it started when the small-town kid began chasing a dream.

Bane discovered his NBA dreams when he was 3 years old, and his grandma used to tell the story all the time. He was watching the movie “Like Mike,” in which a 13-year-old orphan becomes an NBA superstar after finding a special pair of shoes.

“I told my grandma, 'I don't want to play for the YMCA anymore. I want to play in the NBA,'” Bane recalled. “That kind of stuck with me as I grew up. I never knew if it was going to be basketball, football or baseball, but I knew I wanted to be a professional athlete.”

Just a few years later, he was standing out from the crowd. Jurgens also coached Bane at the Boys and Girls Clubs when he was in third grade, and he was already “far and away better than everybody.”

Bane later attended Seton Catholic and became the Cardinals’ all-time leading scorer. By his senior year, everyone in Wayne County knew he had the ability to play collegiate basketball, but it became even bigger just eight games into that season.

Seton was playing at Northeastern Dec. 19, 2015, in a battle between two of the top-ranked teams in the state. It was a Saturday, and there wasn’t an empty seat in the gym.

Cody Dudley, currently Northeastern’s head girls basketball coach, was a year away from joining Jurgens’ coaching staff at Seton at the time. He had seen Bane play before and knew he had potential.

“It was one of those games where I thought, because of his skillset, he would try to force and take over that game,” Dudley said.

But he didn’t know what was coming.

Bane scored a team-high 19 points, but he also grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists, setting his teammates up to score while the attention was on him. His play led to four other Cardinals scoring in double figures and a 76-72 win.

“He was hitting role players with dimes for layups, beating the press and utilizing his entire team,” Dudley said. “That’s when I knew he had the IQ, the skillset and the body type to do whatever he wanted to do.”

After graduating from Seton, Bane played at TCU. Over the next four years, he became the Horned Frogs’ all-time leader in games played and 3-pointers made and scored the third-most points in program history. Again, this came as no surprise.

“He's a winner. He's a record-setter,” Jurgens said. “He's done that everywhere he's gone.”

Then came the moment where Bane’s dream became reality. On Nov. 18, 2020, the Grizzlies selected Bane with the 30th pick of the NBA Draft, sending him back to when he was 3 years old.

“It's hard to even put into words,” Bane said of how much Richmond has meant to him throughout his journey. “I'm a small-town kid, and I always had big dreams of doing things. The city embraced me and really gave me that spirit and that motivation to feel like I could make it happen. Without them, their support and everything they put into me and did for me, I definitely wouldn't be where I'm at.”

For Bane, getting drafted is still his pinnacle, and he’s accomplished a lot during his first two seasons in Memphis. He made the All-Rookie Second Team. He was named an NBA Rising Star. He earned a spot in the 3-point contest. He broke the Grizzlies’ record for 3-pointers made in a single season. He helped lead his team to the Western Conference Semifinals.

He’s done all that and then some, and he hopes to achieve even more, but he’s still most proud of the moment he officially became an NBA player.

“Everything on top of that is just icing on the cake,” Bane said.

It’s all created a buzz around Richmond about Bane even bigger than it already was. It’s settled down a little since the season ended, but from October through May, you couldn’t go anywhere in town without hearing Bane’s name dropped at least once. Jurgens said he still has to pinch himself when he turns on the TV to watch his former player.

“If you'd told me he was going to make it to the NBA, I would have believed it by his work ethic, but I would have never told you, 'Hey, he's going to make it to the NBA,'” Jurgens said. “That was the wildest dream, and I'm sure it was for him … He's the second-best player on the second-best team in the NBA. It's unreal.”

Jurgens has both of his sons signed up for Bane’s camp and said they can’t wait to hang out with an NBA player. That’s how a lot of the younger kids know Bane: Desmond Bane the pro basketball player. To Jurgens and anyone else who knew him while he was in high school, he’s just Desmond. That’s a big reason why Bane is just as excited for his homecoming as everyone in Richmond.

“When I was growing up, I couldn't do it without them,” Bane said. “I got to meet a lot of people all around the Wayne County area who pushed me and motivated me to be where I am. I want everybody to feel like they're a part of this journey and they're included in it because they are.”

Desmond Bane’s Skills Academy will run from July 18-21 at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Wayne County with two three-hour sessions each day. Fourth-through-eighth-grade boys and girls will participate from 9 a.m. to noon, and high school boys will be from 1-4 p.m. The camp will provide T-shirts and a daily lunch for all the kids. The registration fee is currently $250. You can sign up at eventbrite.com .

