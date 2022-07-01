ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Does the FDA's Juul Ban Threaten Cannabis Stocks?

By Alex Carchidi
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Any company making vaporizers must now beware that federal regulators are on the prowl. On June 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered Juul Labs, maker of the Juul vaporizer systems and a partially owned subsidiary of Altria (NYSE: MO) , to immediately cease selling its products in the U.S. Regulators cited gaps and inconsistencies in the company's safety data to justify the ban, and while it's been temporarily suspended as a result of legal action, the message is clear: Anyone who manufactures vaporizer products is on notice.

Given that many cannabis companies offer vapes as part of their lineups, it's reasonable for investors to be on the lookout for any signs of heightened risks to the industry. But based on the FDA's rationale for the Juul ban, there shouldn't be too much to worry about -- here's why.

The nicotine clampdown could just be getting started

Two years ago, the FDA banned a couple of flavored nicotine products and it also requested that vaporizer manufacturers apply for the right to continue selling vaporizers by submitting data about their safety for users and their efficacy for their marketed applications.

One of the criteria that regulators used when considering whether to grant approval to manufacturers was whether their vapes would be useful for people who were trying to quit smoking cigarettes, which is thought by some to be a more harmful form of nicotine consumption than vaping. Another factor was how appealing and how addictive the products might be to teenagers, for whom the health consequences of an early-established and lifelong nicotine addiction are especially burdensome. And finally, the FDA sought hard data on potentially harmful chemicals and other major safety concerns for users so that it could determine whether nicotine vaporizers were indeed a net benefit to public health.

For a nicotine products company like Altria, all of these criteria pose a high hurdle to clear , and its attempts to placate regulators with the relevant data appear to have failed, at least for Juul. The FDA found that "some of the company's study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data -- including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company's proprietary e-liquid pods." The good news is that these objections to nicotine vape products are very unlikely to be the basis for any similar campaign targeting cannabis vaporizers.

Cannabis vapes don't have the same issues

Let's unpack each of the arguments that regulators used and see how they aren't relevant to the marijuana industry, using the products made by companies like Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) as an example. Right off the bat, consider that Green Thumb's cannabis vape segment accounted for around 25% of its $242.6 million in total revenue in Q1. So even if its vaporizers were banned completely, it wouldn't have as large of an impact as it would for a company like Juul.

More importantly, no recreational cannabis products are intended to help people stop smoking nicotine cigarettes. Nor is there much of any effort to market cannabis vapes as a way to quit smoking marijuana flowers, perhaps because cannabis is generally considered to be less addictive than tobacco. Therefore, the FDA won't be able to hold marijuana vapes to the same standard as it did with Juul.

Furthermore, marijuana vapes aren't marketed to children, as recreational cannabis products are only saleable to people over the age of 21 in most states where it's legalized , and the industry is generally tightly regulated, with most sales occurring at licensed dispensaries where standards are enforced. That means there's little impetus for a moral panic that might drive regulators to act.

Finally, there is one issue where cannabis companies need to be prepared for scrutiny, and it's the general safety of vape products. Any businesses that are making poorly designed or otherwise unsafe marijuana vape juice cartridges or vaporizers are likely to face a reckoning once regulators get around to it, which may not be for a while. But for investors, that could actually be good news.

A stronger regulatory presence in the cannabis industry would help to give consumers confidence that on average, marijuana vapes are safe, which could lead to higher sales. For now, don't shy away from investing in high-quality cannabis stocks that are heavily invested in vaporizers. They aren't facing a threat from the FDA as of yet, and they might actually benefit from its action in the long run.

More From The Motley Fool

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Nextleaf To Launch THC-O As An Excise Tax-Free Alternative To Delta-9-THC

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L provided an update on its specialty molecules division, specifically the company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada research license in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing...
Cheddar News

Attorney Isn't Buying Juul Claim That FDA Mishandled Data in Banning Its E-Cigs

Juul fired back at the FDA ban on its vapes, filing for an extension to sell its products on Tuesday and stating that the agency overlooked data it contends shows that its vapes have been a significant help for those looking to quit smoking. However, critics have argued that the vaping epidemic among children invalidates their response. James Frantz, a trial attorney at James Frantz Law Group representing Californians who claim to have been harmed by the company, joined Cheddar News to talk about what he sees as the benefits of banning Juul. "My beef is if Juul hadn't have targeted minors in middle school and high school, we wouldn't have all these young smokers now smoking Juul," he said. "And once Juul's not here, they're gonna be smoking cigarettes."
Bridget Mulroy

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THC-O

A new wave of weed.(anankkml/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THC-O. “THC-O is artificially synthesized from the precursor to traditional THC, called tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THCA. The process used to create THC-O preserves the basic structure of the THCA but adds an acetate group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Smoking Marijuana#Altria Lrb#The U S Regulators
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
thefreshtoast.com

4 Ways To Enjoy Weed Without Smoking It

With so many cannabis products on the market, it would be a pity not to take advantage of the variety of methods in which it can be consumed. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. Cannabis has been a debatable subject for a long time,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
thefreshtoast.com

7 Cannabis Tips To Consider This Fourth Of July Weekend

If you are attending a big fireworks show at night, or some other long event with lots of people, remember that July 4th is a marathon and not a sprint. Here are some other tips. If you live in a state where weed is legal, you may be considering ditching...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Put Down the Bong—Pot Users More Likely to Land in Hospital

Sorry, pot heads. We’ve got bad news: Your weed smoking habit might just land you in the emergency room—or at least make you more likely to. In a new study published today in the journal BMJ Open Respiratory Research, Canadian researchers found weed smokers visited the emergency room or were hospitalized 22 percent more than those who didn’t use cannabis. Researchers say that the findings push back against commonly held notions that cannabis is a “safer” drug, and underscores the need for education and awareness around regular pot use.
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
199K+
Followers
97K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy