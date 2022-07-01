ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia Partners Up to Create the Ultimate Metaverse

By Jose Najarro
 2 days ago

Today's video focuses on the recent collaboration between Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Siemens AG (ETR: SIE) to create the industrial metaverse. While the metaverse might not have many usages for consumers at the moment, digital twins and artificial intelligence are already providing various solutions for the industrial world. Check out the short video below to learn more.

Jose Najarro has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

