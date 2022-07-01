ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

'I want to be their voice': Pro-choice protestors rally at Wyoming's capitol

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eHkH6_0gRtncak00

CHEYENNE – Supporters of abortion rights flocked to the front of the Wyoming State Capitol Thursday evening, eager to join with other pro-choice residents to protest the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade and the imminent state law that will ban nearly all abortions.

Chants of "Vote them out" and "Abort the court" periodically took over in sections of the crowd, which filled the entire concrete space in front of the Capitol steps and spilled over onto the lawn and sidewalk. An organizer said 500 people had registered for the event.

The U.S. Supreme Court last Friday reversed Roe, a case that for nearly 50 years guaranteed the federal right to an abortion. The decision means each state can now decide whether to allow abortion and under what circumstances.

As of Thursday afternoon, 11 states had banned or mostly banned abortion, according to a Washington Post map, and courts had at least temporarily blocked legislation in three of them. Four other states, including Wyoming, are expected to outlaw the procedure soon.

Heavy rain visited off and on throughout the nearly two-hour demonstration, leaving many of the poster board-and-marker signs smeared and dripping. Most of the crowd stayed put, some donning raincoats or ponchos. Others stood defiantly in jeans and T-shirts.

Cheyenne resident Kaylin Shade stood in the midst of the throng. She held a large handmade sign, covered in plastic, that read: "Hell hath no fury like women scorned."

In an interview, Shade said that without abortion, she wouldn't be here.

"My mom had two (abortions) before me," the 21-year-old said. "One (pregnancy) was life threatening; the other (abortion) was because she was simply too young. And without those choices, she would have never been able to create the life she did, to raise a daughter like me."

Shade said she was at the rally "for women like my mom, women who have not come forward, women who are scared and terrified and can't do things like this."

"I want to be their voice," she said.

Trigger law

Wyoming legislators earlier this year passed House Bill 92 , known as a "trigger law" and that is meant to go into effect after Roe was reversed. The law prohibits abortion except in cases of sexual assault, incest or a serious risk of harm to the pregnant person.

The purpose of the rally, organized by Wyoming Women's March and Wyoming Equality, was "to speak out against the abortion trigger ban bill and call on Governor (Mark) Gordon and the Legislature to respect the Wyoming Constitution, specifically Article I, Section 38, which reads, 'Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions,'" according to a news release.

Shade called the state law "horrifying." She expected the Roe decision "will absolutely not be the end" in limiting the rights of women and other vulnerable populations.

The state's sole abortion provider is Women’s Health and Family Care in Jackson. It provides medication abortions, which can be used up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy. The procedure costs $600, according to Chelsea's Fund, a Wyoming-based nonprofit that helps women pay for abortions.

JustThePill.com also ships abortion pills to Wyoming addresses following a telehealth appointment. This costs $350.

There are no surgical abortion providers in Wyoming. This type of abortion can be obtained much further into a pregnancy.

A Casper clinic that had said it would offer abortion is still set to open in coming months after a fire damaged the building. The incident is being investigated as arson.

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill has 30 days to review the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe. The governor must then certify it. The law would then likely go into effect within days.

Gordon has signaled his support for high court's recent decision on abortion and for Wyoming's trigger law.

'Not what I fought for'

Sara Burlingame, a former legislator and current Democratic candidate in House District 44, kicked off more than an hour of speakers. She told the crowd that if counter-protestors attempted to interrupt the rally, the pro-choice crowd should begin singing Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want To Have Fun."

"We aren't here for them – we're here for us," Burlingame said.

Laramie County Democratic Party Chair Ben Rowland told the crowd that attorneys across the state are organizing "to fight back as soon as we possibly can." He asked any lawyers interested in joining to contact him, as well as any anyone who may be harmed by Wyoming's law to become a potential plaintiff.

Sixteen-year-olds Harley Wahl and Sky Moore stood next to one another at the rally.

"I think that even if you're not pro-choice or pro-abortion, you should at least accept that people need to have them in some circumstances," Moore said.

Wahl chimed in: "It's going to happen whether it's legalized or not, and I think it's important for it to be safe if it is going to happen."

Another teenager, 17-year-old Kensie Sherard, had gathered with eight of her friends. She said she was there for herself, her younger sister, "and all of the women around me that are fighting for our rights to abortion and health care and our bodily autonomy."

Sherard said she first began learning about the Supreme Court through former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, "one of my biggest inspirations."

"When Trump replaced her immediately, I got really pissed off, and I knew that our rights would be stripped away from us soon," Sherard said of ex-President Donald Trump.

Candy Snead, 39, called an attempt by anti-abortion activists in the state to eliminate abortion exceptions for things like rape or incest "abuse to women."

"I served in the military, and this is not what I fought for," Snead said.

U.S. Air Force veteran Grant Rogers held a picket sign that on one side pictured Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Over the photos were the words "Maybe we don't let sexual predators decide what women can do with the bodies" in red type. Rogers held a similar sign at another rally in Cheyenne, held after the draft court decision was leaked and before it was finalized.

"It's infuriating," Rogers said Thursday evening, that Roe was overturned when about 70% of the country supported it.

"It undermines the ideas of the country. It undermines the ideas of this state," he said. "You shouldn't be able to put 'this is the equality state' on your flag when that's just obviously not the case."

Janet Cunningham, 79, wore a red cloak and white bonnet, mimicking clothing worn by women forced to bear children in "The Handmaid's Tale" book and TV series. Although she joked that she was "a little too old to be a handmaid," she said she was at the rally because "I am worried about everybody else's" reproductive rights. Earlier this year, there was a mini-protest also at the state Capitol, with the anonymous protestors dressed as handmaids.

Cunningham said she called the governor and asked him not to sign the state's trigger bill, "but he didn't pay attention," she said, chuckling.

Although she never read "The Handmaid's Tale" book by Margaret Atwood, Cunningham said she watched every episode of the TV show, despite how "brutal" it was.

"And now I see our country is headed that direction," she said, becoming emotional. "It terrifies me. I'm scared to death."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Will Wyoming’s Silent Majority Speak Up?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Politics, by its very nature, is a noisy business. It is the clash of competing voices, all clamoring to be heard, and each one convinced that louder is better. It is a carnival midway full of flashy barkers trying to get your attention.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming lawmakers, housing advocates talk affordable housing

When Cokeville’s new police chief moved to town, there weren’t any houses available. He spent his first few months there living in a travel trailer. A pet supplies business wanted to relocate to Shoshoni, but the town didn’t have enough places to live to support the company’s staff.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Election Season Opens In Wyoming With Absentee Balloting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Society
KULR8

Wyoming Democrats respond to Republican primary debate

SHERIDAN, WY- Overnight Republicans came together for a primary debate in Sheridan, Wyoming. The debate featured multiple candidates with this being the first showdown between the current Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Hageman took multiple opportunities to showcase her support for the former president, whereas the congresswoman defended...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Liz Has Been A Powerhouse For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Congresswoman Liz Cheney over a cup of coffee to talk about our public lands. She was a freshman Congresswoman and I was a mechanized and motorized trail user concerned voices like mine would be drowned out by powerful out-of-state interests.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming U.S. Attorney Murray steps down

Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray is stepping down from the position he’s held since last year after 27 years working for the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a prepared statement from his office. “It has been an absolute honor to serve the people of this great nation,”...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Legislature#Politics State#Protest#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Washington Post
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (7/1/22)

The following is a weekly column from Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. – I would like to start this week’s minute by bragging on our Community Recreation and Events (CRE) department and the amazing work they have been doing. This past weekend really illustrates my point. This past weekend we had a baseball tournament ran by Brian Zowada. We had almost 60 teams competing in the 8 to 13 age group. Amazing tournament, and our CRE staff had the facilities tournament ready. I heard rave reviews on the quality of our fields. Fridays on the Plaza was another success for CRE. It is so well organized and so much fun for our community. Once it closed, the CRE team moved the stage to Lions Park for Superday. They spent Friday getting Superday set up, and the few hours of sleep our team got was well earned. Superday was a smashing success. The weather was perfect and a crowd of up to 20,000 enjoyed everything. I am so proud of our CRE team and the amazing job they did to give our community quality things to do.
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Montanan

Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states

Planned Parenthood of Montana will no longer be providing medication abortions to patients in South Dakota and three other states with “trigger laws,” according to an all-staff email sent by organization President and CEO Martha Fuller Thursday. South Dakota, along with Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, have total bans on abortion care that went into effect […] The post Planned Parenthood of Montana halts medication abortions for patients from ‘trigger law’ states appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
coloradoexpression.com

Go North to Southern Wyoming

Living most of my life in Colorado’s Front Range, I was a bit arrogant. Why go elsewhere to hike, ski or snowshoe when we live here in paradise? And why go north to Wyoming? Was there anything there? I imagined it as a rather barren state full of desolate prairie and little else (other than Yellowstone).
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
lonelyplanet.com

Pack up and set out on these wild Wyoming road trips

At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover, and it’s perfect for road trippin © Brian Fulda / Stocksy United. At nearly 98,000 square miles, Wyoming has plenty of ground to cover. And although there are a few major interstates that make crisscrossing the state a breeze, some of the best sights and experiences are off the main drags.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation Launches First Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation is thrilled to announce the launch of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program. Funding will be awarded for projects that focus on the response to COVID-19 impacts, new outdoor recreation infrastructure, and economic impact in local communities. This could include projects involving trails, water-based recreation, shooting ranges, campgrounds, climbing infrastructure, and more!
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy