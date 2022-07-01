Police blotter 7-1-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Brandy L. Miller, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:35 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.

Crystyl F. Parker, 44, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sonata Lane and Serenade Drive.

Jordyn D. Duran, 28, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.

Ashton R. Anderson, 21, of Walnut Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery and theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Marc A. Sisco, 57, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.

Sabrina A. Logan, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.

Terrell L. Lovett, 60, of West 10th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

Bernice A. Brisson, 55, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Nicole M. Jenkins, 36, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East 18th Street.

Juan R. Rivera Jr., 43, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry into house, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Hot Springs County for failure to appear at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.

Jeffrey K. Burt, 37, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container and refusing to obey at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.

Gregory G. Snyder, 60, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, open container and interfering/obstructing at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.

Damien J. Hill, 29, of Weaver Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North College Drive.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Alonzo H. Parazoo, 43, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:51 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Central Avenue.

Anthony J. Estrada, 30, of South Fork Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for bond violation at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Sonata Lane and Serenade Drive.

Nikki A. Johnson, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Drew Court.

Kevin M. Clare, 45, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to comply with bond conditions at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Randall Avenue.

Britney L. Breazeale, 20, of Gettysburg Drive on a warrant for felony forgery (making) and theft (deprive of less than $1,000) at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Kathryn B. Koglin, 57, of Denver on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Larry D. Scott, 65, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.

Elizabeth L. Clark, 38, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (pickpocket, greater than $1,000) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Brian R. Rainwater, 23, of an unknown address on a felony warrant for escaping detention with a felony conviction at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.

Oscar Diaz, 26, of Central Avenue on a felony warrant out of Arapahoe County, Colorado, for pattern of racketeering, conspiracy and possession of controlled substance with intent at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

Demetrius M. Coletti, 42, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Drew Court and Avenue C.