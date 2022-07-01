Holiday closures for Independence Day
The following closures are related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday, Monday, July 4:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Monday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Monday.
Laramie County – Closed Monday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, buses will not run Monday.
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery only Monday; no regular mail service.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Monday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Monday.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2. Please have trash, compost and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), the Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and the Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. The Household Hazardous Waste facility (220 N. College Drive) will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, and reopen Wednesday.
The Garbage Guys – Scheduled pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, July 2.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Monday.
Laramie County Community College – Closed Monday.
Community services
Cheyenne Animal Shelter – Closed Monday.
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Facility open 8 a.m. to noon Monday, pool open 8:30-11:30 a.m. No fitness classes or KidsZone.
Laramie County Library – Closed Monday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed; no meal deliveries Monday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed Monday.
Comments / 0