League City, TX

League City City Council approves Phase 2 of Bay Ridge flood mitigation project

By Jake Magee
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Much to residents’ approval, work will soon begin on a major flood mitigation project in League City’s Bay Ridge neighborhood. (Courtesy city of League City) Much to residents’ approval, work will soon begin on a major flood mitigation project in League City’s Bay Ridge neighborhood....

#Flood Mitigation#City Council#Bay Ridge#Project Management#Urban Construction
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
