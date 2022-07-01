ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. A mix of sun...

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/30 Thursday morning forecast

Morning! We're waking up to temps in the 60s around the area for most... some 50s to the north and west. It's another dry start and that'll continue all day.Expect plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be up some today, but still not at all bad for the last day of June. Friday is when you'll really start feeling it as most of us get into the 90s and dew points rise well into the 60s. It'll be a hazy, hot, and humid finish to the week with...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday. Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday looks pleasant with partly...
