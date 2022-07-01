Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers ‘Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving’ This Holiday Weekend
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI. Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed […]
A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca woman was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after crashing her vehicle in Bergen while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office. Elizabeth Ahl, 28, was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08% or more, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moved from lane unsafely. The […]
JAMESTOWN – Officers with the Jamestown Police Department are cracking down on gun involved crime. In fact, an ongoing initiative has resulted in 25 related arrests in the last week. Local law enforcement are taking part in what’s known as a Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative using “Problem-Oriented...
A Buffalo man was arrested on several charges as the result of a GIVE enforcement detail conducted in Jamestown on Thursday. Jamestown Police were in the area of Newland Avenue and Forest Avenue shortly after 4:30 PM, when they saw 26-year-old Michael Bland near the sidewalk. Officers made contact with Bland, who was known to have an active Jamestown City Court warrant for his arrest. Police say Bland reached into his pockets and continued to reach for something as he was being commanded to remove his hands. Bland led officers on a brief foot pursuit after they tried to take his hands out of his pockets. As Bland was being taken into custody, he allegedly tried to conceal a quantity of cocaine. In addition to the arrest warrant, Bland was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later released on an appearance ticket in compliance with New York State's bail reform requirements.
Talk about road rage! A Tennessee man driving on I-90 in New York State pulled a gun on a truck driver. On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, just before 2 pm, New York State Police received a call about a menacing vehicle driving eastbound on the interstate through the town of Ripley. A trucker said that a man driving a Ford Fusion pointed a gun at him. The driver of the Fod then allegedly pulled in front of the truck and slammed on his brakes. He then proceeded to change lanes and speed away from the truck.
A Chautauqua county man is under arrest after allegedly and unintentionally dumping the contents of his truck on someone's front yard. Troopers were called to a home on Creek Road in Forestville, New York after receiving information at approximately 8:39p on Thursday, June 30, 2022 about a possible hit and run with property damage.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Albion Cemetery. It reportedly happened June 30 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the cemetery, which is located at S. Main St. and S. Park Ave. The suspect(s) reportedly kicked the door to break into a cemetery building and steal two STIHL...
An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Entering the 4th of July Holiday weekend, the City of Bradford Police would like to remind the public of a few fireworks related laws and regulations. Only people 18 and older are allowed to buy, possess or use consumer fireworks. Fireworks are only allowed to be used on public or private property with the owners written consent and cannot be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure, under trees, or power lines.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Meadville man was shot in the thigh early Friday morning and the woman accused of shooting him is in jail following what state police described as a verbal dispute, portions of which were recorded by a doorbell video system, between the two at the Forest Green Estates apartment complex.
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is planning DUI checkpoints for Erie County this weekend. During the Fourth of July weekend (but not including the holiday itself), PSP will establish a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will be some time July 1 through July 3. “The Pennsylvania State Police Erie would like to remind the public […]
POLAND – A 53-year-old Conewango Valley man was hurt following an early morning motorcycle crash in Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday on Route 394 when a deer ran out in front of William Whalen’s motorcycle. After striking the...
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man is behind bars for allegedly ramming and chasing down a van during a domestic incident. Court documents indicate Meadville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Basilio Javier Ramirez. According to a criminal complaint, police on June 27 were dispatched to...
An Erie County man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a burglary in progress Thursday afternoon in the Town of Ellery. Deputies responded to a residence on Route 430 shortly before 2:30 PM and located 47-year-old Jonathan Bernacki of Akron on scene. Bernacki was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on Erie's east side Friday afternoon. It was reported at E. 24th and German St. around 3:36 p.m. The motorcycle collided with another vehicle, according to reports at the scene. There's no word on who is at fault. The crash caused the motorcycle...
Dunkirk Police are investigating a report of a shooting in the city Thursday evening. Police confirm that the incident occurred around 9 pm. There are reports the shooting may have happened in the area of East Fourth and Main Streets, but police are not releasing any details at this time.
