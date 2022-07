The first time that Dave Bancroft’s name appeared in the Sioux City Journal in 1903, it was to praise the 12-year-old for his perfect attendance in Sunday school. But, one of the last sentences of that story would reflect what Bancroft would become known for in the years to come: “[He] has solved more mysteries of the great national game of baseball than almost anyone his age.”

