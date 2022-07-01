ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul: Youtuber signs WWE contract ready for Summerslam

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoutuber Logan Paul is set to reignite his feud with veteran wrestler The Miz after signing a contract with the WWE. The social media star joined a tag team with the superstar when he made his ring debut at Wrestlemania 38 in April. But fans watched on as The...

