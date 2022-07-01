Logan Paul: Youtuber signs WWE contract ready for Summerslam

WWE aired a mysterious vignette during Saturday night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view that immediately caused speculation over a big return coming soon. Between the supernatural iconography and the editing style, many immediately assumed this was some sort of tease for the return of Bray Wyatt, who was released by the company last year. This quickly led to Wyatt's name trending on Twitter throughout the remained of the pay-per-view. On top of that, the Olympic Gold Medal that flashed on the screen a few times had some fans thinking it could be the arrival of Gable Steveson. The two-time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist has technically been on the Raw roster since last October.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO