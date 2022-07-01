ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf players write to DP World Tour to rescind sanctions

By Mark Schlabach
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Westwood and Ian Poulter are among 16 LIV Golf players who have written to the DP World Tour asking it to rescind its fines and allow them to compete in next week's Scottish Open, according to a report. The British golfers were among the European tour's members who...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland

Were more people paying attention to the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Portland on Saturday because of the massive prize money payouts that were up for grabs at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club? That’s part of the existential question behind the upstart golf league. It’s a bit rhetorical at this point, only the second tournament into its existence and still only watchable via online streaming, but it is something the powers that be at LIV certainly believe will make their events compelling.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Another Notable PGA Tour Player Is Leaving For LIV Golf Series

More golfers continue to defect from the PGA Tour in favor of the LIV Golf Series. On Saturday, the Saudi-backed league welcomed the five-time Ryder Cup member Paul Casey. Casey's addition means that LIV now holds 22 of the world's top 100-ranked golfers. He's set to make his debut with the upstart series in New Jersey scheduled for late July.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris issues statement after reports linked him with LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris has taken to social media to deny rumours that he is about to turn his back on the PGA Tour in favour of the LIV Golf Invitational series. The American star, who has finished runner-up in the past two majors to Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick, has always been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#European Tour#Liv#John Deere Classic#World Tour#British
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman fires shots at PGA Tour with LIV Golf field comparison tweet

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman added fire to the hostilities with the PGA Tour by posting statistics which suggest the Portland Invitational is the strongest event this week. Norman, 67, posted an image on Twitter which shows that the first LIV Golf event in America has a higher percentage of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

The U.S. already won a World Cup in 2022: Inside the brilliant world of CP soccer

SALOU, Spain -- With the 2022 World Cup final heading to extra time, coach Tricia Taliaferro put Annie Wickett in goal. Wickett, an outfield player, had scored one of the goals against Australia when, with the game tied at 2-2, Taliaferro took a decision that may have brought a #TaliaferroOut hashtag from supporters unfamiliar with the intricacies of CP soccer. Taliaferro would not have considered such a move eight months ago, when she was approached to coach the newly formed U.S. women's para national team. Since then, she's had a fast learning curve in the sport, which is played by players with cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions such as stroke and traumatic brain injury.
SOCCER
golfmagic.com

9/11 families tell LIV Golf players in Portland: "We are not going away"

“Every tournament you’re going to have to deal with us.” This was the message by the 9/11 families seeking justice to the LIV Golf players ahead of the first mega money event on US soil backed by Saudi Arabia. The second LIV Golf Invitational series event, which has...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson makes significant putter change at LIV Golf Portland event

Phil Mickelson has always been one to tinker with his golf bag throughout his illustrious career and he's done so again for the second event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. As shown by @TrackingPhil on Twitter, the six-time major champion was pictured during a practice round in Portland with...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

War of words continues as DP World Tour's chief Keith Pelley fires back at LIV Golf players threatening legal action

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley didn’t take kindly to the threat of potential legal action brought by LIV Golf players against his organization. On Friday, Pelley responded to a letter he and other board members received earlier this week from 16 players who are playing in the upstart, Saudi Arabia-backed golf league that is disrupting the world order of professional golf.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy