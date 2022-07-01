Morning Headlines: New laws go into effect today

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, Jonathan Johnson, age 32, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to one-hundred fifty months (12 years, 6 months) imprisonment, eight years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
