Oconee County, GA

Morning Headlines: New laws go into effect today

By WUGA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 1 marks the first day that several new state laws take effect. Several bill focus on public schools:. HB 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that some view as divisive;. HB 1178 consolidates a number of parental rights into a single law including the right for...

MSNBC

Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

In many red states with blue cities run by elected Democrats, county prosecutors have vowed not to enforce laws that criminalize abortion. Two of those District Attorneys – Sherry Boston from DeKalb Co. and Jared Williams from Augusta, Georgia – join guest host Jason Johnson on The Last Word. Imani Gandy from Rewire News Group also joins.July 2, 2022.
AUGUSTA, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: Kemp to march in Madison Co parade, Comer considers cameras

Madison County is considering cameras in Comer: there is talk of installing speed zone cameras to try to slow drivers in front of Comer Elementary School. Governor Brian Kemp is among those scheduled to March in Saturday’s July 4 holiday weekend parade in Colbert: he’ll be joined by Madison County state Senator Frank Ginn.
COMER, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, Jonathan Johnson, age 32, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to one-hundred fifty months (12 years, 6 months) imprisonment, eight years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
accesswdun.com

Authorities ID Lake Lanier drowning victim

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday afternoon that 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville is the man who drowned Saturday night on Lake Lanier. According to officials, Scutt is the first fatality on the state's waterways since the Independence Day Holiday weekend started. Original story below. A man...
GAINESVILLE, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Winder: Top 5 Best Places to Visit in Winder, Georgia

It's a small community and a great place to live. It's a short commute from Atlanta, Ga or Athens, GA. Although it's not very expensive, the area is rapidly growing. Affordable housing is also available. Is Winder Georgia a good place to live?. What is Winder Georgia famous for?. Attractions...
WINDER, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Clay Maquette of Dr. King Unveiled in Athens, GA

The public got to see for the first time the clay maquette sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., unveiled at the studio of Stan Mullins in Athens, GA on Thursday night, June 30. This eight-foot-tall, large clay form was unveiled by sponsor Clyde Strickland of Lawrenceville, GA, and project...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wdayradionow.com

Atlanta Feds GDPNow Tracker reveals U.S. may be on Recession

(Atlanta, GA) -- The U.S. may be in a recession. That's according to a measure of economic growth used by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The tool called GDPNow says the nation's gross domestic product could fall by one-percent in the quarter that just ended. That would meet the technical meaning of a recession when it's combined with GDP falling by one-point-six percent in the first quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Saturday night fireworks show in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County government is against hosting a July 4 weekend fireworks show. It is set for Saturday night at Athens-Ben Epps Airport. Celebrate 246 years of American independence with a fireworks display at the Star Spangled Classic on Saturday, July 2! The fireworks display will be launched at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Athens Ben Epps Airport. The display will be viewable from many locations around the Lexington Road, Cherokee Road, & Gaines School Road intersection as well as two locations provided by Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Local real estate developer constructs ‘micro homes’ as solution for housing crisis in South Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News gets real about the affordable housing crisis and the impact on minority communities. A local real estate developer and investor, Booker T. Washington, is on a mission to help people find housing solutions, particularly in the south metro. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston says Washington is doing it with “micro homes.”
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Third Ga. child this year dies after being left in a hot car

DANIELSVILLE, Ga. - A child has died after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Madison County – at least the third in Georgia and ninth nationwide this year. The latest one in Georgia was discovered Thursday after authorities responded to a...
MADISON COUNTY, GA

