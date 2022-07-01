Morning Headlines: New laws go into effect today

(Atlanta, GA) -- The U.S. may be in a recession. That's according to a measure of economic growth used by the Atlanta Federal Reserve. The tool called GDPNow says the nation's gross domestic product could fall by one-percent in the quarter that just ended. That would meet the technical meaning of a recession when it's combined with GDP falling by one-point-six percent in the first quarter.

