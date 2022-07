ROME — A homemade Molotov cocktail thrown at Liberty Gardens in Rome is under investigation, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an unknown male threw the homemade incendiary device near the 700 building of Liberty Gardens at about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, June 11. No one is believed to have been injured. Police said the apartment was unoccupied at the time, though several neighboring apartments had people inside.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO