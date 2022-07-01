Keep bugs out of masonry

There can be little doubt that the modern mowing machine has been the principal cause of the virtual extinction of the corncrake as a breeding bird in a great part of Britain, and of this we have further evidence now. The only nest discovered in this part of Cheshire for some years was found in June when the grass in the Merryfall fields was cut; unfortunately for the corncrake the farm belied its charming name, for the machine ran over the nest and killed all five youngsters. I wonder if the quail which have reached the county this year – I have heard of them from two different observers near Nantwich – will fare any better.

