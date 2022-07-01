ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘Real brothers’: How friendship with De’Aaron Fox motivated Malik Monk to sign with Kings

By Jason Anderson
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdICP_0gRtk8Uw00

Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox formed a friendship in high school. They built a brotherhood in college. Now, as they get ready to reunite in Sacramento, they will be Kings in the NBA.

Sacramento agreed to terms on a two-year, $19 million contract with Monk as soon as free agency began at 3 p.m. Thursday. The deal cannot be finalized until the moratorium ends July 6, but reunion plans between former Kentucky teammates are already underway.

Sources with knowledge of the situation described Monk and Fox as “brothers,” saying their relationship was a key factor in Monk’s decision to sign with Sacramento.

“Him and De’Aaron are extremely close, and they’ve been close since high school, so I would say the overall factor with Fox, their relationship and the friendship they’ve always had, definitely played a big role,” the source said.

The source went on to say the situation presents “a good opportunity to grow something organically there in Sacramento.”

Fox and Monk are both 24 years old. They were born 46 days and 450 miles apart. They’ve remained close since their days together at Kentucky, talk frequently, and had already spoken a short time after Monk struck a deal with the Kings.

“They speak all the time,” a source said. “They’re still in their college group chat, so they speak every day. Those guys are real brothers, so I’m excited for them both.”

Fox came out of Cypress Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, as the nation’s sixth-ranked prospect, according to ESPN. Monk came out of Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas, as the ninth-ranked recruit. They crossed paths on the youth basketball circuit, shared the floor in the 2016 McDonald’s All-American Game and competed in the Jordan Brand Classic, where they earned Co-MVP honors.

Fox, Monk, Bam Adebayo, Wenyen Gabriel and Hamidou Diallo headlined a star-studded recruiting class at Kentucky in 2016. Those names have come up often in conversations with Fox since he entered the NBA with fond memories of his former teammates. Kyle Tucker, who covers Kentucky basketball for The Athletic, noted Monk and Adebayo will be groomsmen at Fox’s wedding this summer.

The Wildcats went 32-5 in 2016-17 to reach the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament. Monk averaged a team-high 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Fox averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

Fox teared up in the Kentucky locker room following a season-ending loss to North Carolina. Fox felt there was unfinished business under coach John Calipari as he headed to the NBA along with Monk and Adebayo. Fox went to the Kings with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected Monk with the No. 11 pick. Adebayo went to the Miami Heat at No. 13.

Monk made steady progress, but he never completely found his footing over his first four seasons in Charlotte. He improved his numbers every year with increases in scoring, volume and efficiency, but he made only one start in 233 games with the Hornets.

Monk took on a bigger role after signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He appeared in 76 games, including 37 starts, averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals. He shot a career-best 47.3% from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.

Monk’s shooting addresses one of Sacramento’s biggest needs after the Kings finished 24th in the NBA in 3-point shooting (.344) last season. Spacing the floor will be critical to their success with Fox and center Domantas Sabonis.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Monk is a bit undersized at shooting guard. He doesn’t have great length and hasn’t been regarded as a strong defender, but he was solid defensively with the Lakers last season with one source saying he is increasingly “buying in on that end.” Whether he can help the Kings improve their porous defense is another question, but Monk and Fox will be highly motivated to make this pairing work.

Monk is said to be eager to demonstrate his utility, versatility and growing commitment to defense. He believes playing for a defensive-minded coach like Mike Brown will be good for his NBA maturation process, sources said.

Monk is a nice fit for Sacramento’s timeline. He is the same age as Fox and two years younger than Sabonis. Rookie forward Keegan Murray will turn 22 in August. The Kings could put together a starting lineup featuring Fox, Monk, Harrison Barnes, Murray and Sabonis, although it’s possible Barnes will be traded this summer.

Monk and the Kings haven’t discussed whether he will start, but opportunity was part of the appeal in Sacramento, sources said. Donte DiVincenzo is likely headed elsewhere after the Kings declined to tender a $6.6 million qualifying offer prior to the start of free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent. That leaves the Kings with a backcourt rotation featuring Fox, Monk, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Justin Holiday.

Time will tell if Fox and Monk can recreate the magic they shared at Kentucky, but people close to them believe they can.

“Those guys have a connection,” one source said. “They’ll be able to figure it out.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Malik Monk
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Hamidou Diallo
FanSided

Warriors fill backcourt void with former NBA champion

The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke on about the Warriors coach demanding more of him on a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Basketball#Friendship#De Aaron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NCAA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns

The NBA world was in literal shock on Thursday when Kevin Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. But, the Phoenix Suns were ecstatic because KD listed them as a preferred landing spot. One would have to wonder why exactly Durant wants to play with the Suns. Well, aside from admiring Chris Paul and […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Kevin Durant wants to play for Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Grading Warriors' DiVincenzo move with GP2 and Porter out

The Warriors checked off their biggest offseason box earlier Friday when they reportedly agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract with center Kevon Looney. But that came after Golden State reportedly had already lost its two other most important free agents in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. With...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
720
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy