North Texas wrestling fans, take note: ‘WWE SmackDown’ is coming to Dickies Arena

By Roger Pinckney
 2 days ago

Time to get pumped, wrestling fans.

“WWE Friday Night SmackDown” is coming to Dickies Arena on Friday, July 8.

The legendary show, which started in 1999, has been home to iconic wrestlers including John Cena, The Undertaker, Batista and Big Show.

“SmackDown” has been a smashing success with worldwide audiences, and has consistently drawn high TV ratings. During the show’s early years, The Rock called it his show because the name was derived from one his catchphrases, “Layeth the Smacketh Down.”

This version, which will be broadcast live on Fox starting at 7 p.m., features Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and more.

Tickets start at $20 for the show, which begins at 6:45 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to dickiesarena.com/events .

Mimir festival features acclaimed chamber music

The internationally renowned Mimir Chamber Music Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary season as it returns to live, in-person concerts through Friday, July 8 in Fort Worth.

The Mimir festival, recognized as a leading summer music series and teaching workshop, held innovative virtual concerts the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mimir presents chamber music performances by some of North America’s most acclaimed professional musicians from leading orchestras and concert halls. Mimir Artists are also selected for their ability to teach and mentor three groups of Emerging Artists selected through international auditions.

This year’s festival features six performances by professional musicians, plus two concerts presented by the 2022 Mimir Emerging Artists.

Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet, the Horszowski Trio, the Cleveland Orchestra and pianist/composer John Novacek will be among the captivating artists.

Matinee and evening performances on July 1 and July 3 will be held at the Kimbell Art Museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.). Concerts on July 5, July 6 and July 8 will be held at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors and $10 for students.

The Emerging Artists concerts are set for July 2 and July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at PepsiCo Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 students.

For tickets and more information, go to mimirfestival.org/tickets/ .

Get drawn into magical Disney art journey

Go behind the scenes of more than 80 years of Disney classics and check out original animated works that inspired the films during the “Disney Art from Private Collections” exhibit at the Arlington Museum of Art .

The special Disney exhibit, which continues through Sept. 4, features almost 250 original animation sketches, storyboards and concept drawings by legendary animators Frank Thomas, Ollie Johnston and Andreas Deja.

The unique works come from private collections, including Deja’s own.

You’ll see animated works from classics including “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King” and many more.

To join this magical, interactive Disney adventure, you can get advance tickets online or save the transaction fees by buying them at the door. Tickets are $5 for children 2-12, $10 for ages 13-18, $15 for seniors 55 and older, and $20 adult general admission.

Visit arlingtonmuseum.org for more information.

