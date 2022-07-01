ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax extension with Timberwolves

By Chris Schad
Towns is set to earn nearly $295 million over the next six seasons.

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to terms on a four-year supermax extension with Karl-Anthony Towns late on Thursday night, which will give him the opportunity to finish his career with the franchise.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Towns' new deal is worth roughly $224 million and won't kick in until after the 2023-24 season. With $68.9 million and two years remaining on his current deal, Towns will make just under $295 million over the next six seasons.

That's money well spent for the Timberwolves, as Towns is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and most importantly, made the All-NBA Third Team, which made him eligible for the supermax extension.

While the Timberwolves made the playoffs for just the second time since 2003-04, Towns disappeared at times during their series with the Memphis Grizzlies, but there are signs that his best play is ahead of him.

The arrival of Anthony Edwards gives Towns a running mate he hasn't had to this point in his career and Chris Finch is an offensive mastermind, who helped Towns become more efficient last season.

With Tim Connelly becoming the new president of basketball operations earlier this month, the Timberwolves have a sense of stability Towns has never had during his seven-year career.

It sets up for an interesting offseason where the Timberwolves will look to go from surprise upstart to perennial Western Conference contender.

