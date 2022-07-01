ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne League of Women Voters announces July election forums

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has announced its July schedule of candidate forums for contested races in the primary election. Interested voters may attend the forums live through the Zoom webinar format or watch the forum videos posted later online.

On Wednesday, July 6, the first forum at 6:30 p.m. will feature candidates for House Districts 8 and 10, followed at 7:30 p.m. with candidates for the Cheyenne City Council. On Thursday, July 7, the 6:30 p.m. forum will have candidates for Laramie County sheriff, with the 7:30 p.m. forum devoted to the Laramie County district attorney race.

On Tuesday, July 12, the forums will conclude the contested county races, with the Laramie County commissioners at 6:30 p.m. and Laramie County Clerk at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, July 13, the forums will finish the contested Laramie County legislative races. At 6:30 p.m. will be House Districts 43 and 12, followed by House District 44 and Senate District 31. The link for all forums is https://tinyurl.com/2p8j275x .

For those who want to watch the forum videos later, they will be posted on the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page at https://bit.ly/CLWV-videos and on its YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/CLWV-YouTube . Voters do not need a Facebook account to access the videos. Voters can find personalized ballot and candidate information at the League’s VOTE411.org page.

The 102-year-old League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization designed to help citizens to be engaged in their government, to be informed and to vote. It advocates for issues, but not candidates or political parties.

